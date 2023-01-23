Students call for end to HMO freeze in St Andrews as council reviews rules

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Students are campaigning for an end to the freeze on HMOs in St Andrews as part of a council policy review.

Fife Council put a freeze on houses in multiple occupation (HMO) in 2019 in a bid to relieve pressure on the town’s overcrowded housing market and meet accommodation demands from all sections of the community.

HMO rules come into force when three or more unrelated individuals share a home.

It was thought putting a temporary halt on new licences would free up housing for people who are not students.

But the decision faced criticism from some, who felt the move would only exasperate the issues.

A decision will be discussed by councillors over the current HMO policy in April following a recent consultation.

Student housing ‘crisis’ in St Andrews

Scores of students said they struggled to find accommodation in September due to a lack of housing in the Fife town.

At the time, university and political figures said a range of factors had impacted the private accommodation sector in St Andrews, including the HMO cap.

An increase in private landlords choosing to let their properties as holiday homes and The Open golf tournament were also blamed.

Dozens of students and residents protested throughout St Andrews in September to highlight what they called a crisis.

Barry Will, who runs student group Campaign for Affordable Student Housing (CASH) said that if the council does not end the freeze, St Andrews is at risk of another housing crisis come September.

Barry said: “The housing pressures that face St Andrews as a town have changed phenomenally just even in the last few years.

“The Air BnBs and holiday lets are a big one, in the last few years we’ve seen a massive increase in short terms lets.”

‘We need to find a more equal balance’

He added: “I know of so many properties where there are locked and empty bedrooms and I also think we’ve seen rents increase since the ban was put in place.

“I think we do need to find a more equal balance between the student and local population in the town and their access to housing but I don’t think the ban achieves that.”

“Without the ban removed and a review of all the different pressures facing St Andrews we are just going to continue to see students struggle to find housing, locals struggle to afford to live in town and homes being ripped out of our community and given to tourists who want to stay here over summer.”

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said: “I am very keen for the council to gather, as soon as possible, all the evidence about the number of locked rooms in properties and the contribution of the cap to that situation.

“I have some anecdotal evidence that the HMO legislation itself is the barrier rather than the cap which is why I want the council to accelerate the gathering of information.”

John Mills, Fife Council’s head of housing said: “We’re carrying out a review of the 2019 HMO overprovision policy with various organisations in Fife.

“A report will be discussed by councillors at the cabinet meeting in April.”