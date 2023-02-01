STEVE FINAN: Walkout by my fellow Dundee United fans is a sad sign of our times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I was at the Dundee United – Celtic match on Sunday.

Celtic won 2-0.

But I was perplexed by the actions of some in the United crowd.

When Celtic scored a penalty in the 56th minute, I noticed dozens of United supporters getting up and walking out.

Why do supporters do this?

The first thing a fan looks for in a player is whether he’s a trier, whether he will bleed for the shirt.

I agree with that. Giving 100% is the minimum expectation.

But if a fan skulks away when the going gets tough, then they aren’t giving 100% themselves.

You can’t complain about a player not giving his best if you don’t.

Dundee United fans aren’t the only offenders

It is far from only United supporters.

The radio told of Aberdeen fans leaving Easter Road when Hibs scored their second goal last Saturday.

That happened in the 14th minute.

What sort of “supporter” walks out on his team with 76 minutes to play?

Back in our city, Dundee fans don’t escape my disdain.

At the second of the 6-2 hammerings from United, there was but a handful of Dark Blues in Tannadice by the final whistle.

Jokers asked if a fire alarm had been sounded.

Not every fan does this, of course.

Most have more defiance in their hearts and pride in their team.

And having to leave a few minutes early, to catch a bus or get ahead of the traffic, is one thing.

But deserting your side is something else entirely.

We have all felt the pain when our team loses, plays badly, doesn’t look like it has ever seen a football before.

But if you call yourself a supporter, then support your team.

Through thick and thin and even thinner.

What do fans of Dundee United expect?

Celtic, having long since abandoned their once-proud tradition for playing local talent, are the richest club in Scotland.

Their expensively-assembled mercenaries won last Sunday because football has become a money game.

They were always likely to win.

If you were one of the United supporters who walked out on Sunday, didn’t you know that?

Had you been to a football match before?

Why did you bother showing up in the first place?

If you were displeased with the team’s efforts, then stay to the end and let them know.

That is your right as a paying customer.

But run away at the first sign of trouble?

Nah. No excuse is acceptable.

I’ve been going to Tannadice for nearly 60 years and have never walked out early.

I wonder if this is a symptom of much that is wrong modern society?

That there is no grit left in people.

They can’t cope with adversity.

They give up as soon as it gets hard.

If so, the world is a lesser place than it used to be.

