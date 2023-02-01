STEVE FINAN: Walkout by my fellow Dundee United fans is a sad sign of our times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: Walkout by my fellow Dundee United fans is a sad sign of our times

By Steve Finan
February 1 2023, 4.02pm
Styeve Finan wearing Dundee Utd scarf.
Steve was horrified to see Dundee United fans head for home during Saturday's Celtic match. When did we all turn into quitters? Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

I was at the Dundee United – Celtic match on Sunday.

Celtic won 2-0.

But I was perplexed by the actions of some in the United crowd.

When Celtic scored a penalty in the 56th minute, I noticed dozens of United supporters getting up and walking out.

Why do supporters do this?

The first thing a fan looks for in a player is whether he’s a trier, whether he will bleed for the shirt.

I agree with that. Giving 100% is the minimum expectation.

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "I’ve been going to Tannadice for nearly 60 years and have never walked out early. I wonder if this is a symptom of much that is wrong modern society?"

But if a fan skulks away when the going gets tough, then they aren’t giving 100% themselves.

You can’t complain about a player not giving his best if you don’t.

Dundee United fans aren’t the only offenders

It is far from only United supporters.

The radio told of Aberdeen fans leaving Easter Road when Hibs scored their second goal last Saturday.

That happened in the 14th minute.

What sort of “supporter” walks out on his team with 76 minutes to play?

Aberdeen supporters holding a large banner which reads 'Goodwin out'.
Aberdeen fans make their feelings known at Easter Road. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group.

Back in our city, Dundee fans don’t escape my disdain.

At the second of the 6-2 hammerings from United, there was but a handful of Dark Blues in Tannadice by the final whistle.

Jokers asked if a fire alarm had been sounded.

Not every fan does this, of course.

Most have more defiance in their hearts and pride in their team.

And having to leave a few minutes early, to catch a bus or get ahead of the traffic, is one thing.

But deserting your side is something else entirely.

Dundee United fan with arms outstretched.
Pride and defiance on the face of this fan at the Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers at Tannadice in August 2021. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group.
black and white 1960s photo of Dundee United fans on the packed terraces.
No leaving early in the 1960s – not when the Dundee United fans were packed in this tightly.

We have all felt the pain when our team loses, plays badly, doesn’t look like it has ever seen a football before.

But if you call yourself a supporter, then support your team.

Through thick and thin and even thinner.

What do fans of Dundee United expect?

Celtic, having long since abandoned their once-proud tradition for playing local talent, are the richest club in Scotland.

Their expensively-assembled mercenaries won last Sunday because football has become a money game.

They were always likely to win.

Celtic players on the pitch at Tannadice with a stand full of fans behind them.
Celtic fans acknowledge their fans after the Dundee United match. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

If you were one of the United supporters who walked out on Sunday, didn’t you know that?

Had you been to a football match before?

Why did you bother showing up in the first place?

If you were displeased with the team’s efforts, then stay to the end and let them know.

That is your right as a paying customer.

But run away at the first sign of trouble?

Nah. No excuse is acceptable.

I’ve been going to Tannadice for nearly 60 years and have never walked out early.

I wonder if this is a symptom of much that is wrong modern society?

That there is no grit left in people.

They can’t cope with adversity.

They give up as soon as it gets hard.

If so, the world is a lesser place than it used to be.

• What do other fans think? We'd love to hear your views.

