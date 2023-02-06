KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Force-fitting pre-payment meters puts vulnerable families at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Force-fitting pre-payment meters puts vulnerable families at risk

By Kirsty Strickland
February 6 2023, 3.53pm
hand feeding a card into a pre-payment meter.
Companies have been told to halt the forced installation of pre-payment meters while Ofgem investigates. Image: Shutterstock.

An investigation has found a debt company used by British Gas has been routinely breaking into the homes of vulnerable customers to force fit pre-payment meters.

I can’t say I’m surprised.

Some of these big companies are so blinded by greed that the dignity and wellbeing of their low-income customers isn’t seen as a priority.

The practice of force fitting pre-payment meters is used when a customer has fallen behind on their energy bills and amassed debt.

Given the cost of living crisis and the skyrocketing costs of energy, there will be many people who have found themselves in this situation in recent months.

the writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "The consequences of forcing low-income families onto pre-payment meters are as predictable as they are devastating."

But if people don’t have enough money to pay the bill, they won’t have enough money to top up an electricity or gas key either.

So the potential consequence of the decision to forcibly install a pre-payment meter is blindingly obvious.

Vulnerable people will be left without the means to power their homes.

Pre-payment meter forced fittings are thuggery in action

When you read about some of the practices employed by debt company Arvato, the image of a knuckle-cracking thug comes to mind.

And their behaviour may be legitimised by a court warrant, but that doesn’t make it any less brutish.

One of the customers that debt agents for British Gas tried to force onto a pre-payment meter was a young mum of four children – including a one month-old baby.

British Gas van.
An investigation has been launched after a British Gas contractor was found to have been force-fitting pre-payment meters. Image: Shutterstock.

She had fallen into debt after her household energy bill rose from £54 to £364 a month.

Regulator Ofgem has now asked energy companies to suspend the forced installation of prepayment metres while they undertake a review to “uncover poor practice’’.

The boss of Centrica (which owns British Gas) suggested the company was unaware of the thuggery being carried out on its behalf.

Fife-born Chris O’Shea said: “There is nothing that I can say that can express the horror I had when I heard this, when I read this. It is completely unacceptable.

“The contractor that we’ve employed, Arvato, has let us down but I am accountable for this.”

People will draw their own conclusion from that comment but I think it’s clear who is being constantly let down.

It’s expensive to be poor.

Low-income households are more likely to have pre-payment meters.

Not only is the cost per unit higher than if you were paying by direct debit, you are also subject to the barbarism of having your energy cut off instantly if you can’t top up.

My pre-payment meter filled me with dread

I’ve got an electricity meter in my rented flat now and it doesn’t cause me any bother. But that’s because I have the security of knowing I can always afford to keep it topped up.

There was a period of my life when I was living in temporary accommodation. My relationship with the pre-payment meter in that flat was a totally different story.

It was a constant source of anxiety.

Pre-payment meter on wall outside a house.
The dread of the pre-payment meter. Image: Shutterstock.

I dreaded looking at it and seeing how little credit there was left. But I had to look at it multiple times a day, so I could plan my energy usage around it.

So you learn wee tricks to try and buy yourself more time.

Like turning off everything on a Saturday afternoon to make that final pound last until Sunday, when – even if your credit has ran out – the power will stay on until Monday.

Of course, as soon as 9am on Monday comes the power goes out.

And then you’ve got to top up more for the energy you used the day before.

But when you’re in that situation you’re focused on getting through the day, not tomorrow’s problems.

British Gas letterhead, in front of a gas ring.
In whose world is force-fitting pre-payment meters a good idea? Image: Shutterstock.

Despite being hyper aware of the electricity credit countdown of doom, there were many – many – occasions when it ran out and I was left without power for days.

This was when I was young and child free. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be in a similarly wretched situation with children in the house.

Energy companies can’t claim ignorance.

The consequences of forcing low-income families onto pre-payment meters are as predictable as they are devastating.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird Picture shows; do nothing. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 03/02/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to
5
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
Alistair Heather in Dundee United top looking glum among a group of supporters at the end of a match.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don't shame fans for leaving early
Sheku Bayoh family laywer Aamer Anwar, centre, with Mr Bayoh's sisters Kadi Johnson and Kosna Bayoh arriving at the inquiry venue in Edinburgh.
COURIER OPINION: Sheku Bayoh family deserved better from Police Scotland
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
Styeve Finan wearing Dundee Utd scarf.
STEVE FINAN: Walkout by my fellow Dundee United fans is a sad sign of…
3
Nicola Sturgeon/Alex Salmond
ANDREW LIDDLE: Sturgeon memoir may have Salmond for its villain but there's little else…
2
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee public deserve answers over latest £2M Olympia centre losses

Most Read

1
Post Thumbnail
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…
Panzerotti Cafe and Bakery owner Sandro Tato serving up fresh panzerotti.
Angus cafe owner on serving up the panzerotti - the perfect mix of a…
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.
Swilcan Bridge has been the setting for some of golf's most iconic images

Editor's Picks

Most Commented