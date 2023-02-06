COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes’ victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who took their lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes’ victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who took their lives

By The Courier
February 6 2023, 6.45pm
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Andrew Innes will serve at least 36 years for the murder of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.

Andrew Innes is a monster who should never be free to walk the streets again.

The sickening testimony at his murder trial at the High Court in Edinburgh peeled back the layers of a depraved and dangerous man who is evidently rotten to the core.

His life sentence came with an order that he serve a minimum of 36 years in prison.

And there is solace to be had in that he will be in late 80s before the punishment part of his sentence elapses.

Andrew Innes leaving a van, handcuffed to a security officer.
Andrew Innes arriving at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

But now that justice has been served, Andrew Innes is best set aside and forgotten.

And instead we should remember those whose lives he cruelly snuffed out, Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica, and the child he subjected to such horrendous and unspeakable abuse.

Bennylyn was 25 when she was killed by Innes. Jellica a toddler of just two.

Both had their lives ahead of them  to enjoy. The world should have been their oyster.

A woman sitting with a young girl on a chair.
Bennylyn Burke with her daughter Jellica. Image: Supplied.

But they were cruelly denied the chance to grow together and cherish each other as every mother and daughter should.

Andrew Innes cannot destroy loved ones’ memories

Ultimately, power and control are what often motivate offenders who commit the most heinous of crimes.

An evil, pathetic, snivelling excuse for a human being took away their lives. But that same person will never have the power to destroy the memories that Bennylyn and Jellica’s family and friends have of them in better times.

Because their lives mattered.

Shela and Benedicto Anquino, sister and father or murder victim Bennylyn Burke.
Bennylyn’s sister and father Shela and Benedicto Anquino at court following the trial of Andrew Innes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

They were valued and they were loved and their all-too-short time on this earth will never be forgotten.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bennylyn and Jellica’s family and friends.

They have experienced a pain and anguish which no one should ever have to face.

Their nightmare will never be over. But hopefully the court proceedings have provided them with the closure – and strength – they need to go on.

