Union boss fears redundancy pay changes at Perth and Kinross Council could lead to compulsory job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Union boss fears redundancy pay changes at Perth and Kinross Council could lead to compulsory job cuts

By Kieran Webster
February 7 2023, 5.18am Updated: February 7 2023, 8.27am
The council's finance committee approved the changes last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The council's finance committee approved the changes last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A union boss fears changes to voluntary redundancy pay at Perth and Kinross Council will lead to compulsory job losses.

A new policy for voluntary redundancy will see pay per year of service halved – but all staff will get £6,000 on top of their new figure.

But Unison believes the changes will see fewer people apply for voluntary redundancy, as most will receive a smaller pay-out, leading to compulsory job losses.

Compulsory redundancy pay has not changed.

Redundancy change ‘reduction in workers rights’

Stuart Hope, Unison Perth and Kinross branch secretary, said: “These changes in redundancy payments by Perth and Kinross Council are counter-productive.

“They are a reduction in workers’ rights and council workers are less likely to go voluntarily, which raises the chances of there being compulsory redundancies throughout the council, costing the council more in the long run.”

Unison said the change is a reduction in workers’ rights. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Mr Hope called the £6,000 flat rate a “gimmick” and claimed it was originally supposed to be £3,000 but was increased after union intervention.

He also called for any job losses when the council sets its next budget to be done with “proper and meaningful dialogue”.

He added: “Local government has suffered years of cuts and it’s very stressful on staff who just want to provide the best local services they can.

“Some of the saving will have to be made from a reduction in staff numbers so its extremely important they have proper and meaningful dialogue with us to ensure that is done fairly.

“Many of our members are seriously considering leaving the council but this needs to be done through consultation to ensure it’s fair for both council staff and council tax payers.”

What are the changes?

The new policy, agreed by the finance committee last week, will see voluntary redundancy rates, which vary depending on age, halved.

It means someone earning the Scottish average salary – £26,500 – could lose £9,000 if they have worked for the council for 20 years and cannot access their local government pension.

A higher earner, on a £60,000 salary, could lose up to £28,615.

Some low earners, with a short length of service, will be better off.

Table shows the new policy. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

The maximum payment has also been reduced from 60 weeks’ pay to 30.

At the meeting last week, council leader Grant Laing said the council “can no longer afford to do business the same way.”

Councillor Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He added: “We will always look to avoid redundancies wherever possible but are revising the terms we offer to staff who take voluntary redundancy.”

A council spokesperson said its policy, known as the “framework for managing workforce changes” is regularly reviewed.

They added: “The framework continues to promote fair, consistent and equitable treatment of our employees and was approved by the Finance and Resources Committee on February 1.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man's disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
Boxing Day assault Dundee
Boy, 13, charged in connection with rape in Perthshire
Hunters of Kinross and Loch Leven's Larder celebrating their victories together. Image: Scottish Countryside Alliance
Two Kinross food and drink businesses crowned 'Champions for Scotland' at national awards
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Neighbour says she is 'living in fear' after two Perth Grammar pupils assaulted in…
Empty land close to the Black Wood of Rannoch, near Loch Rannoch.. Loch Rannoch.
Deer threat to Highland Perthshire's ancient Caledonian Pinewoods
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
2
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
3
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
4
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
5
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
8
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission
9
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
10
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

More from The Courier

Terry Masson is on the brink of becoming the all-time appearance holder at Montrose. Image: SNS.
Stewart Petrie calls Terry Masson a 'Montrose legend' as midfielder edges towards club appearance…
From left: Ian Murray, Jamie Gullan, William Akio, Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS.
Who is and isn't available for Raith Rovers' cup tests versus Dundee and Motherwell?
St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with…
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar. Image: Central Scotland News.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.
Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3…
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a…
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes.
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger
Jack Vettriano's most famous painting isn't without controversy. Image: Neil Hanna.
The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler

Editor's Picks

Most Commented