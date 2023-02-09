ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best

By Andrew Liddle
February 9 2023, 6.14pm
Nicola Sturgeon looking thoughtful.
Nicola Sturgeon's decision to publish eight years of tax returns led to more questions than answers. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

That Nicola Sturgeon is steadily losing her touch has now been clear for more than six months.

It all began with her bizarre de facto referendum plan, which left the independence movement in a cul de sac and SNP unity dangerously frayed.

It was then accentuated by the utterly chaotic Gender Recognition Reform Bill process.

Both these issues have led to significant falls in support for both the SNP and independence.

Indeed, the situation is now so severe that almost a third of SNP voters want the UK Tory government to save them from its own party’s legislation.

the writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "it is clear from the publication of her tax returns alone that Nicola Sturgeon’s departure from Bute House is now a question of when, not if."

The extent of Nicola Sturgeon’s increasing decline is perhaps best exemplified by the debacle surrounding the publication of her tax returns.

We were confidently informed this publication was an attempt “to promote transparency in public office”.

Sadly, for the First Minister, the only thing that was transparent was that this was an attempt to distract from her other significant woes – and a pretty shambolic and hypocritical one at that.

Nicola Sturgeon tax returns raise questions of communication

When asked repeatedly about when she first learned her husband had loaned the SNP – his employer and, incidentally, the party she leads – more than £100,000, Sturgeon claimed she could not recall the “exact” time (and was seemingly unwilling to provide a ballpark timeframe, either).

She then went on to insist that it was not her business what her husband did with his own money.

Nicola Sturgeon giving a thumbs-up as her husband Peter Murrell follows her out of a polling place.
Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, Chief Executive of the SNP. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“My husband is an individual,” she said. “And he will take decisions about what he does with resources that belong to him in line with that.”

Putting aside the questions this raises about proper communication between the SNP’s leader and Chief Executive, a.k.a. the Sturgeon/Murrell household, which has after all been a feature of previous political scandals, it is also grossly hypocritical.

Last year, Sturgeon was quite happy to chastise Rishi Sunak over his wife’s financial affairs, claiming Akshata Murty’s non-dom status put Sunak in “a very, very difficult position” and showed he was in a “completely different universe”.

It is hard to imagine the Sturgeon of old forcing herself into such an absurdly inconsistent position.

But it was not just Sturgeon’s answers on this dubious affair that were majorly misjudged.

Presumably to try to show some empathy with the current cost-of-living crisis, Sturgeon tried to make much of not having taken a pay rise since 2008/9.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy.
Rishi Sunak has also faced questions over his wife Akshata Murthy’s finances. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

But this is laughable when you consider the size of her salary, which is about six times the Scottish average.

Equally, to emphasise that you do not need to take a salary increase, at a time when you are denying one to public servants on the lowest wages, is crass at best and insulting at worst.

Slater tax returns pose further problems for Nicola Sturgeon

The situation is even more risible when you consider the case of hapless Scottish Green minister Lorna Slater, who – for reasons known only to her – decided to follow Nicola Sturgeon’s lead and publish her own tax returns.

This revealed that Slater – a bastion of revolutionary, anti-capitalist zeal, scourge of private enterprise and staunch defender of public services – actually has private medical insurance.

Slater herself provided – to my mind a perfectly legitimate – defence that she needs access to private care because of her own medical situation.

Lorma Slater at a podium with the Scottish Greens 'Working for Scotland' slogan.
Lorna Slater followed Nicola Sturgeon’s lead and released her own tax returns. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

But Sunak was afforded no such leeway by the Scottish Greens when he refused to say whether he had private medical cover or not.

Indeed, the Scottish Greens’ health spokesperson said Sunak’s refusal to answer “[flew] in the face” of the “integrity, professionalism and accountability” he promised on entering Number 10.

Of course, hypocrisy and sanctimony are not a new phenomenon in the Scottish Green Party, but that Sturgeon did not see the potential for this hypocrisy to be exposed is.

Shambles a sign of a leader in decline

Given the above, it is perhaps no surprise the actual publication of the tax returns was a shambles as well, with Nicola Sturgeon’s personal bank account details accidentally being included alongside the returns themselves.

The SNP was quick to point out the error did not put the First Minister at risk of fraud although whether she would realise, given she apparently does not miss more than £100,000 leaving her husband’s bank account, is another question entirely.

At the very least, the error was egregious and embarrassing, and left Sturgeon and her team – once such canny political operators – looking well past their best.

All this provides further evidence that Sturgeon is now in the twilight of her time as First Minister.

Her missteps are increasing, and it is costing the SNP support.

The lack of a suitable – or, indeed, any – successor may well mean she stays in office for some time yet.

But it is clear from the publication of her tax returns alone that Nicola Sturgeon’s departure from Bute House is now a question of when, not if.

