Farmers’ union demands full policy funding breakdown

By Nancy Nicolson
February 9 2023, 6.14pm
BREAK POINT: Martin Kennedy says he has been promised information on new measures.
If Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon doesn’t turn up at Friday’s farmers’ union conference armed with a full breakdown of proposed agricultural policy and funding, she will jeopardise the future support and co-operation of the industry.

That was the ultimatum delivered on the first day of the NFU Scotland (NFUS) event in Glasgow by president Martin Kennedy who said he had been promised “traction”  on the measures farmers will be asked to take and the practicalities of how they will be carried out when Ms Gougeon addresses the meeting.

“We also need a comprehensive break down on £620m of support, which must be focused on direct payments such as the Basic Payment Scheme, Greening and Less Favoured Areas Support Scheme under the government’s proposed policy tiers one and two,” he said.

Break Point

“The break point would be if they say that direct support – which they have committed to under the Programme for Government – is split between the proposed tiers 1-2 and the competitive tiers 3-4 (such as agri-environment, peatland restoration and forestry measures) which are currently funded outwith the £620m.

“There would be repercussions and they can then forget about the environment, economy, and us addressing climate change.”

However Mr Kennedy conceded that walking away from the ongoing Ariob consultations on policy would leave the floor open to other lobby groups to steer the direction of travel, and he cited the reintroduction of beavers as a “misguided” move which was detrimental to farming.

Ms Gougeon will address the farmers’ union meeting in Glasgow.

Ms Gougeon clearly got the message, because a few hours later she confirmed that she would indeed provide more detail today on the route map for agricultural reform and the climate change mitigation measures under consideration.

She also promised the sector would have the notice that it needs to plan ahead.

She added: “I also give my personal assurance that farmers, crofters and their representatives will be involved as we progress on that journey, every step of the way.”

While Ms Gougeon is unlikely to meet all NFUS’ demands, she is expected to unveil a new £250 payment for disease screening to improve the health and welfare of sheep and cattle. She is also expected to announce the opening of the next round of the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund.

 

 

