COURIER OPINION: SNP’s Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination

Anyone hoping to win the highest office in the land knows that the scrutiny they will be under will be intense.

The crop of hopefuls bidding to replace the outgoing Nicola Sturgeon as first minister are currently setting out their stalls to party and public.

If they are to have any chance of being successful in this leadership election and in subsequent public votes, they know they will have to give of themselves in a way that is simply not expected in other “ordinary” jobs.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes – who is on maternity leave – yesterday threw her hat in the ring as Ms Sturgeon’s successor.

Her confirmation video made no reference to her religious beliefs, but it remains the hot topic of the debate swirling around Kate Forbes regardless, especially in regards to same sex marriage.

Where her beliefs are genuinely relevant to the policy she is promoting in her leadership bid or a stand she has previously taken, that is fair game.

I am today launching my bid to become Scotland's next First Minister, with the vision, experience and competence to inspire voters across Scotland. #Forbes4FM pic.twitter.com/1AG4Nyfma6 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) February 20, 2023

Scotland has a wide experience base and incredible diversity, which should be used to progress as a nation, not to hold any person or group back.

No one should be discriminated against, no matter who they are in society – or aspire to be.

And that also applies when creating or debating legislation.