KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dad’s knighthood nomination a reminder that Boris Johnson’s career is characterised by dishonourable conduct

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wouldn’t it be nice to catch up on the political news of the day without feeling a burning sense of rage?

It has been reported that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has nominated his father, Stanley Johnson, for a knighthood.

Boris Johnson was never going to be capable of showing restraint when compiling his resignation honours list, but – if true – the sheer cheek of this move is astounding, even for him.

The Times newspaper reports that the gong for his dad is just one of 100 names put forward for honours by the disgraced former prime minister.

Just last week, the House of Commons Privileges Committee said that it had seen evidence that ‘’strongly suggests’’ Partygate rule breaches would have been ‘’obvious’’ to Mr Johnson and, as such, he may have mislead parliament over rule breaking in No.10 ‘’multiple times’’.

Yet under the UK’s ludicrous honours system, this same man has the power to nominate his allies, donors and blood relatives for all the trinkets and baubles our constitution has to offer.

While he was still prime minister, Mr Johnson bestowed the life-long privilege of a seat in the House of Lords upon his brother, Jo Johnson.

There were murmurings at the time that to do so might be to risk the reputation of the House. He decided to do it, anyway.

It is patently obvious that giving a knighthood to his dad would be a contemptible abuse of the privileges Boris Johnson holds as a former prime minister.

But the system itself should have built-in protection against self-serving politicians like Boris Johnson.

The honours system, in its entirety, is fundamentally flawed.

It encourages cronyism and backroom deals.

Those with a close proximity to power – be that financial or familial – are given a head start whenever these lists are assembled.

That’s not to say that every honour is unearned.

There are people who have received honours who thoroughly deserve to be recognised in some way for their incredible achievements.

People who have received honours in the past include charity workers, teachers, and inspirational community champions who have gone above and beyond in the service of others.

But there are also Sirs and Lords and Ladies who have been given titles they do not deserve; people who have done nothing more meaningful than write a fat cheque to the right party or be chummy with the right family.

The resignation honours list is subject to Cabinet Office vetting.

If that vetting process has any teeth whatsoever, the preposterous proposal to knight Stanley Johnson will not go ahead.

Even aside from the incestuous nature of the nomination, Stanley Johnson himself is a controversial figure.

In 2021, he denied allegations that he had inappropriately touched a female Conservative MP, as well as allegations from a senior political journalist that he groped her at a party conference.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said of the proposed knighthood that such a move was “classic of a man like Johnson”.

“I mean, I think the public will just think this is absolutely outrageous.

“The idea of an ex-prime minister’s bestowing honours on his dad – for services to what?” he told LBC News.

The public will undoubtedly think this move is outrageous. Because it is.

But can anybody honestly say they are in any way surprised?

This is just another tale of unearned privilege and rampant cronyism from Westminster.

Boris Johnson’s career in public life is characterised by dishonourable conduct.

Nominating Stanley Johnson for an honour would be just yet another example of that.

Hustings requires the big crisp bowl…

Good sense prevailed when the bigwigs at SNP HQ decided to reverse their daft decision to hold the leadership hustings in private.

The argument against giving the media (and, by association, the public) access to the hustings was that party members needed a “safe space” in which to question the leadership contenders.

Whoever wins this contest will become first minister, and so it goes without saying that we deserve to see and hear as much from them as possible over the next few weeks.

It is good news that the SNP have now opened up the hustings.

It is even better news that the candidates will appear in a series of TV debates, with the first taking place later this week.

I’m not ashamed to say that I’m a bit of a TV debate superfan. I look forward to these events with the same eager anticipation as football fans do a big cup final.

For politics geeks, there is so much to enjoy: from the pre-debate expectation management to the faux sincerity that emanates from the spin room afterwards.

Ordinary people don’t get a vote in this contest. The very least we deserve is an excuse to get out the big crisp bowl and have a few drinks while we watch the candidates battle it out for the top job.