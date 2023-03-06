KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dad’s knighthood nomination a reminder that Boris Johnson’s career is characterised by dishonourable conduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dad’s knighthood nomination a reminder that Boris Johnson’s career is characterised by dishonourable conduct

By kirstystrickland
March 6 2023, 2.56pm Updated: March 6 2023, 3.07pm
Boris Johnson may have left No 10 but he continues to make headlines. Image: Shutterstock.
Boris Johnson may have left No 10 but he continues to make headlines. Image: Shutterstock.

Wouldn’t it be nice to catch up on the political news of the day without feeling a burning sense of rage?

It has been reported that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has nominated his father, Stanley Johnson, for a knighthood.

Boris Johnson was never going to be capable of showing restraint when compiling his resignation honours list, but – if true – the sheer cheek of this move is astounding, even for him.

The Times newspaper reports that the gong for his dad is just one of 100 names put forward for honours by the disgraced former prime minister.

Just last week, the House of Commons Privileges Committee said that it had seen evidence that ‘’strongly suggests’’ Partygate rule breaches would have been ‘’obvious’’ to Mr Johnson and, as such, he may have mislead parliament over rule breaking in No.10 ‘’multiple times’’.

Yet under the UK’s ludicrous honours system, this same man has the power to nominate his allies, donors and blood relatives for all the trinkets and baubles our constitution has to offer.

Jo Johnson. Image: Shutterstock.

While he was still prime minister, Mr Johnson bestowed the life-long privilege of a seat in the House of Lords upon his brother, Jo Johnson.

There were murmurings at the time that to do so might be to risk the reputation of the House. He decided to do it, anyway.

It is patently obvious that giving a knighthood to his dad would be a contemptible abuse of the privileges Boris Johnson holds as a former prime minister.

But the system itself should have built-in protection against self-serving politicians like Boris Johnson.

The honours system, in its entirety, is fundamentally flawed.

It encourages cronyism and backroom deals.

Those with a close proximity to power – be that financial or familial – are given a head start whenever these lists are assembled.

That’s not to say that every honour is unearned.

There are people who have received honours who thoroughly deserve to be recognised in some way for their incredible achievements.

People who have received honours in the past include charity workers, teachers, and inspirational community champions who have gone above and beyond in the service of others.

But there are also Sirs and Lords and Ladies who have been given titles they do not deserve; people who have done nothing more meaningful than write a fat cheque to the right party or be chummy with the right family.

Stanley Johnson. Image: PA.
Stanley Johnson. Image: PA.

The resignation honours list is subject to Cabinet Office vetting.

If that vetting process has any teeth whatsoever, the preposterous proposal to knight Stanley Johnson will not go ahead.

Even aside from the incestuous nature of the nomination, Stanley Johnson himself is a controversial figure.

In 2021, he denied allegations that he had inappropriately touched a female Conservative MP, as well as allegations from a senior political journalist that he groped her at a party conference.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Picture by PA/Belinda Jiao.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Picture by PA/Belinda Jiao.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said of the proposed knighthood that such a move was “classic of a man like Johnson”.

“I mean, I think the public will just think this is absolutely outrageous.

“The idea of an ex-prime minister’s bestowing honours on his dad – for services to what?” he told LBC News.

The public will undoubtedly think this move is outrageous. Because it is.

But can anybody honestly say they are in any way surprised?

This is just another tale of unearned privilege and rampant cronyism from Westminster.

Boris Johnson’s career in public life is characterised by dishonourable conduct.

Nominating Stanley Johnson for an honour would be just yet another example of that.

Hustings requires the big crisp bowl…

Good sense prevailed when the bigwigs at SNP HQ decided to reverse their daft decision to hold the leadership hustings in private.

The argument against giving the media (and, by association, the public) access to the hustings was that party members needed a “safe space” in which to question the leadership contenders.

Whoever wins this contest will become first minister, and so it goes without saying that we deserve to see and hear as much from them as possible over the next few weeks.

It is good news that the SNP have now opened up the hustings.

It is even better news that the candidates will appear in a series of TV debates, with the first taking place later this week.

Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes, taking part in the SNP leadership hustings at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, Fife. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes taking part in the SNP leadership hustings at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, Fife. Image: PA.

I’m not ashamed to say that I’m a bit of a TV debate superfan. I look forward to these events with the same eager anticipation as football fans do a big cup final.

For politics geeks, there is so much to enjoy: from the pre-debate expectation management to the faux sincerity that emanates from the spin room afterwards.

Ordinary people don’t get a vote in this contest. The very least we deserve is an excuse to get out the big crisp bowl and have a few drinks while we watch the candidates battle it out for the top job.

