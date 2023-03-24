REBECCA BAIRD: LexFest proved to me that love is not enough when it comes to preventing suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: LexFest proved to me that love is not enough when it comes to preventing suicide

Lexi Campbell's memory was honoured in an outpouring of love - but that love didn't save their life

LexFest was a fitting tribute to the memory of Lexi Campbell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
LexFest was a fitting tribute to the memory of Lexi Campbell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

No one in Dundee was more loved than Lexi Campbell.

Or at least, that was the impression you’d have if you were at their memorial concert at Church last Saturday night.

LexFest, a collection of local acts performing in tribute to the late Dundee musician, marked one year since Lexi took their own life aged 25.

Like many people my age in the city, I knew Lex, albeit not well.

And like everybody who knew them, well or not, I loved them instantly.

It’s easy to say nice things about the dead, but Lexi truly did light up rooms, and people. To meet them was to be their friend; if they shone their spotlight smile on you once, you’re probably still glowing.

And with nearly 300 shining people at LexFest all connected by just one common thread – loving Lexi – it was easy to forget, at points, why we were all there in the first place.

Not to party with Lexi; to remember them.

Because despite their almost tangible presence in the room – songs about them, former bandmates on the stage, friends and family swaying in the rainbow-coloured crowd – Lexi wasn’t there.

Lexi Campbell’s former band the Kashmir Crows played at LexFest, in Church Dundee. Image: Neil Sneddon.

There’s a quote from a TV show my best friend likes, that goes: ‘What is grief if not love persevering?’

And I’ve never understood it more than I did standing on the sticky floor of Church, watching so much love radiate from everyone around me as they tried to give it somewhere to go.

I realised that so often, we attribute suicide to a lack of love, or at least a lack of awareness of it. I think maybe it’s so we can feel some sort of control.

We say trite, flimsy things like: ‘If only they had known how much everybody loved them.’

But we all know fine well that love has nothing to do with it.

To prevent suicide, we must create safety

You only had to glance around the crowd at LexFest to see that no amount of love could have saved Lexi’s life.

You can’t love someone into staying; if you could, Lexi would unquestionably still be here.

But love isn’t the same as safety.

I don’t claim to know what Lexi’s reasons for leaving were. But I do know that suicide is a last resort of those for whom there is no safety, either in the world or in their minds.

For Lexi, a trans non-binary, mixed-race young person in today’s Scotland, today’s hostile world was not a safe place to live.

Lexi Campbell on stage before their death. Image: Courtesy of Shona Campbell.

It’s well documented that LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk of suicide than their peers.

And the cacophony of hatred for trans people being whipped up by the so-called Gender Critical movement is getting damn near impossible to drown out.

So much so that even while the bass drum of Lexi’s old band thumped into my skeleton, all I could think was: This will happen again.

People like Lexi – shiny, bright, loved people – will keep leaving until our society becomes more of a home than a battleground.

Which is why The Canmore Trust, one of the two suicide bereavement charities which will benefit from the £2,525 raised by LexFest, focuses on creating ‘a world where people feel safe enough to stay’.

LexFest was a poignant tribute to Dundee musician Lexi Campbell. Image: Neil Sneddon.

In a stroke of tragic irony, Lexi’s death means that Dundee has created a new safe space for queer youth in the form of LexFest.

And with organisers hoping to make it an annual event, there is a chance it will remain part of Lexi’s legacy for many years to come.

That’s a beautiful thing; an event created out of love, persevering.

No amount of that love can bring Lexi back; but maybe one more pocket of safety in our city can help someone else to stay.

