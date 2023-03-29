EMMA DUNCAN: I was lucky enough to see Paul O’Grady in one of his last performances in Edinburgh – I can’t believe he’s gone

I, like many others, woke up this morning in complete shock and disbelief to the news that Paul O’Grady had died.

I feel beyond lucky to have been able to see him in one of his final performances.

I saw Paul at the Edinburgh Playhouse with my cousin and gran on Saturday afternoon. What we didn’t know at the time was we were watching his final matinee.

He did an incredible job playing Miss Hannigan in Annie The Musical and I was in awe at his talent and ability to capture and entertain an audience, something he has done for years.

Paul died unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday night and tributes have been pouring in ever since.

He has had such an incredible career from stage to radio to screen and has achieved too many things to list. All a testament to his talent.

Everyone at Annie The Musical is stunned and saddened by the passing of Paul O’Grady. An incredible Miss Hannigan and an irreplaceable, hilarious and generous person who we will all miss immensely. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/2I49ST626H — Annie The Musical (@AnnieMusicalUK) March 29, 2023

I keep saying to myself “I literally saw him four days ago, how on earth has this happened?”. I’ve read on social media many others saying the same thing.

Like every celebrity, people will have their own opinions but there is no doubt at all that Paul’s last days were spent doing what he loves best, performing and entertaining a crowd.

Paul was the stand out gem in a show packed with incredible performers.

A natural born entertainer

The singing and dancing from everyone was excellent, the talent was second to none. We, like everyone in the auditorium, were in awe.

I simply couldn’t believe how well Paul could sing and dance at the age of 67. He looked like a spring chicken with plenty of years left in him.

Paul was born to entertain and I’m honoured to have been able to witness him in action.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the sudden passing of much loved actor, comedian and TV personality Paul O’Grady ❤️ 1/3 pic.twitter.com/a8C0HGmPe4 — Edinburgh Playhouse (@edinplayhouse) March 29, 2023

I will never forget the love in the room for him and how his face lit up as he responded to the crowd.

As soon as he walked on stage for the first time the place erupted in cheers and applause. He hadn’t even done anything yet!

And at his final bow, the whooping and clapping was deafening for a man who captured the hearts of so many people (and dogs).

We were sitting near the back but the shock on his face at the reaction he was getting was clear as day.

He just looked so humbled by it. So much love for simply doing a job he loved.

I’m in a state of shock this morning, waking up to the news that my gorgeous colleague and friend, Paul O’Grady has passed away. I’m actually reeling in disbelief. He was such a wonderful human being, funny and to the point. Paul, legend, RIP darling. — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) March 29, 2023

I will never forget those two and a half hours on Saturday afternoon in Edinburgh.

I’m grateful to have been there and heartbroken that others will not get to see him perform in future.

And we cannot forget Paul’s work with dogs and through his role as an ambassador for Battersea.

My thoughts go out to Paul’s husband Andre and his family and friends.

Rest in peace Paul. To me and millions of others you’ll always be remembered as an entertainer, performer and dog lover. A true national treasure.