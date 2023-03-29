5 Dundee stats ahead of final title tilt – Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak goals, with and without Tyler French and aerial dominance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee stats ahead of final title tilt – Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak goals, with and without Tyler French and aerial dominance

Courier Sport has picked out 5 key points to the Dark Blues' season so far.

From left: Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft, Tyler French and strikers Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson.
By George Cran

Dundee’s final title tilt is about to get under way.

They have four points to make up on Queen’s Park with one game in hand between now and May 5.

Win every game, including the finale away to the Spiders, and the Dark Blues will be champions.

What does the season up till now tell us, though?

Courier Sport has trawled the numbers across the season with the help of our partner StatsBomb to pick out some key points.

Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson

Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Any game Alex Jakubiak or Zach Robinson have scored in this season, Dundee are unbeaten.

In fact, the Dark Blues have only dropped points ONCE when either of the pair found the net – a 1-1 draw with Inverness in February.

Jakubiak has seven goals in all competitions, Robinson 10 and only against Cove Rangers have they both netted.

The pair linked up to devastating effect in that Cove game in February before repeating that last time out against Ayr United.

Dundee strikers Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak’s stats radars compared to the rest of the Championship this season. Image: StatsBomb..

Their ability to keep the goals coming will be a major factor in any success for the Dark Blues this term.

With and without Tyler French

Dundee’s form since the start of the year has been patchy to say the least.

One notable absentee has been defender Tyler French, who broke his leg as they exited the Scottish Cup at St Mirren.

So what has been the impact of his absence?

Tyler French has been out since January with a broken leg. Image: SNS.

With French, Dundee won 56% of the 25 matches he played this season – that’s 14 wins, five draws and six defeats.

Without French, Dundee have won 45% of 11 games – five wins, four draws and two defeats.

The numbers are down without the former Wrexham man but recent performances have shown the Dark Blues can get by in the absence of the pacey defender.

Prior to the win at Cove on March 4, the win ratio was only 33% from nine games.

Youth

Dundee are a young team. The Championship average age is 26.3 – the average for the Dark Blues is 25.7.

Thirteen players under the age of 25 have played more than 180 minutes of football this season.

Dundee squad age. Image: StatsBomb.

The squad’s 20-year-olds – Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Zach Robinson and Fin Robertson – have together amassed just shy of 4,000 minutes on the pitch this season.

Seven academy products have also played more than 180 minutes this term.

In the air

Unsurprisingly Dundee’s centre-backs are dominant aerially.

Ryan Sweeney has won 242 (75%) aerial battles and Lee Ashcroft 223 (76%) – the most in the entire division with Hamilton’s Dan O’Reilly in third with 193 (73%).

Ryan Sweeney challenges Sam Stanton. Image: Shutterstock.

What is likely to surprise some is left-back Jordan Marshall tops the percentage of all those players. Only Scott Ross of Cove has better.

Marshall has won 85% of his 66 headed duels this season.

Taking chances

It’s been a regular Achilles heel for Dundee this season so it’s no surprise the numbers paint a bleak picture in front of goal.

Dundee’s best converter of shots is Zach Robinson (17% goal conversion). However, of all the players to have 10 shots or more in the Championship, there are 16 with a better percentage.

Zak Rudden is next for the Dark Blues on 15% and then Luke McCowan, Paul McMullan and Ryan Sweeney all on 13%.

Top of the tree is former Dee Leighton McIntosh on 22% for Cove Rangers.

Improve in front of goal and Dundee will give themselves the chance to overhaul Queen’s Park in the race for the Championship title.

