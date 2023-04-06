ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out – an independence supporter’s view of the SNP’s current bourach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out – an independence supporter’s view of the SNP’s current bourach

The arrest of Peter Murrell capped an inglorious few weeks for SNP voters but Alistair Heather sees reasons to be cheerful about independence.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
From Nicola Sturgeon's departure as First Minister to the arrest of her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, it has been a bruising few months for the independence movement. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock.
By Alistair Heather

It’s a hell of a time to be hoping for Scottish independence, eh?

On the one hand, there are reasons to be cheerful.

Polls consistently show very widespread and solid support for Scotland taking a fresh start as a new state.

Millions of Scots want that outcome, and want it soon.

That’s no bad place to be.

But on the other hand, there’s the last few months of the SNP.

And what a bourach that has been at times.

The writer Alistair Heather next to a quote: "Despite the bourach of these last few months, independence is still within our grasp."

I vote for and support the SNP, but first and foremost I am an advocate and activist for Scotland’s independence.

And many people are worried that the SNP’s current travails threaten to derail the indy train.

While the SNP are not the only party supporting independence, they are the biggest by far. And they remain the main vehicle for us to get a referendum.

So if the wheels on that vehicle look like they’re wobbling, then it’s a concern for all indy supporters.

SNP troubles have not been a good look for independence supporters

There’s a lot of reasons that folk might be dispirited with the incumbent party.

Many found the brouhaha around the leadership election demoralising.

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf at a SNP leadership hustings
The leadership contest between Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf was a bruising affair at times. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

Certainly there was a very heavy clunk when Nicola Sturgeon dropped her resignation on us.

It was unfair to members and candidates that we were bombed into a leadership contest with little or no warning.

The candidates were only given a month to campaign.

And now this week – just days after Humza Yousaf took over the First Minister reins from Sturgeon – we’ve had the sight of police vans swarming the office and home of her husband, Peter Murrell, a top party official, as part of an investigation into SNP finances.

Nicola Sturgeon waving from window at Bute House, Edinburgh.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves to onlookers after announcing she was standing down as First Minister after eight years. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Police officers outside Nicola Sturgeon's home
Police outside the former First Minister’s home following the arrest of her husband Peter Murrell on Wednesday. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Murrell was released without charge on Wednesday night.

But it is not a good look, all things considered.

Libraries vote is a bitter blow

For me, my biggest grump is on a local issue.

The SNP are the main power-holding group in Aberdeen City Council. I love the Granite City, and want to see it do well. But in this year’s budget the council is shutting six libraries.

For me that’s on a par with shutting primary schools or hospitals.

Campaigner holding a placard which reads 'Libraries save lives'.
Libraries campaigners outside Aberdeen Town House. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I grew up in a council house in the Angus village of Newbigging.

I did not suffer educational poverty because the local school was pretty good.

And I didn’t suffer health poverty because we had regular enough visits from NHS staff to the school, and Ninewells was just a short frenzied drive away whenever I broke something.

Nor did I suffer poverty of the imagination because a mobile library, crammed full of all sorts of books, would lurch its way round the country roads to the village every week or two, and we’d access whatever on earth we wanted to read.

The big libraries in Monifieth and Carnoustie widened my horizons further.

And when I did end up on the dole, it was on the library computers that I searched for work.

Libraries were my social safety net.

So to see a SNP-led council cutting libraries – whatever the arguments about Holyrood borrowing powers and council tax rises – goes against everything I want Scotland to be after independence.

Independence support is high, despite SNP woes

But there are reasons to be cheerful for the millions of us still tethered to getting Scotland independent.

Humza Yousaf had, at least by the conclusion of the leadership contest, emerged as a confident and able leader. And I’m pretty sure he’ll do a grand job.

Humza Yousaf with his family following the leadership election.
Humza Yousaf with his family following his election as SNP leader. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Less high-profile, yet very important in my book, is the emergence of Dundee and Angus man Stephen Flynn and his deputy Mhairi Black as Westminster leaders.

The pair are bursting with energy, ideas and passion, and I think over the coming months that these will bear fruit.

The SNP showed just how broad a kirk it was in the leadership election. The congregation have had their say, elected their new leader, and with him a new generation of talent.

Independence support is high. Particularly it is high among the very many of us under-65.

This is a generational shift that must find political expression.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

And in spite of these recent hassles, SNP support too seems steady, with the party on track to win both a Scottish and a UK election.

We have reenergised, youthful leaders in Edinburgh and London, up against Tory and Labour pro-Brexit parties who offer Scotland nothing.

Humza Yousaf sent an email round yesterday that ended “today has obviously been a difficult day for the party, but … [the] opportunity is now there for us to complete Scotland’s journey to independence – so let’s roll up our sleeves and get on with it.”

Despite the bourach of these last few months, independence is still within our grasp.

Let’s hope we are offered the chance to seize it.

