KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for ‘right now’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KEVIN PRINGLE: Since when was independence a question for ‘right now’?

Demands for a second referendum 'right now' fail to acknowledge the reality that the Scottish independence campaign has always been a long game.

A man with a small boy on his shoulders walk throw a rally of independence supporters in Edinburgh.
Independence now, or for another generation? Image: Alamy Live.
By Kevin Pringle

The Irish have a word for it, or rather an acronym: Gubu. It stands for grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre and unprecedented.

The term was coined more than 40 years ago to encapsulate the description by Charles Haughey, the then taoiseach, of an extraordinary chain of events, which included an arrest made in the house of Ireland’s attorney general.

Gubu seems like a reasonable summation of the arrest last Wednesday of Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, and the police search at the home he shares with his spouse, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Murrell was released without charge, and the investigation into the party’s finances continues.

The writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "There was only one moment when independence was a choice for “right now” – referendum day on September 18 2014 – and it came up short."

No one has a clue how this will play out. The best we can all do is not jump to any conclusions, and let due process take its course.

But there are, of course, political ramifications.

Interviewed in The Herald at the weekend, Michael Russell, the SNP’s president, described what is happening as the “biggest and most challenging crisis” during his near 50-year membership of the party.

He could be right.

SNP was never about independence ‘right now’

I was struck by a passage where Mr Russell is undoubtedly correct, but which became the focus for online attacks on him by some fellow Scottish nationalists.

Michael Russell holding his hand to his head.
Michael Russell has angered independence supporters who want a second referendum now. image: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail.

His supposedly offending words were: “I don’t think independence can be secured right now; we need to work towards some coordinated campaigning. But I think this is achievable.”

For the overwhelming majority of the SNP’s existence, independence has never been a question of “right now”.

It was a matter of generations of people putting in hard, largely unglamorous and voluntary work, to hasten the point in future when Scotland could emerge as an equal country in the global community of nations.

A few days ago marked the anniversary of the SNP being founded in its current form: April 7 1934.

Early members could never have imagined that independence or even devolution was imminent.

Black and white photo of SNP MP Winnie Ewing arriving at Westminster in 1967, surrounded by Scottish flags and accompanies by a piper.
Winnie Ewing, became only the second SNP MP elected to Westminster in 1967.

For the first 30 years and more of the party, Scotland was viewed from a Westminster and Whitehall perspective as little more than a planning region of the UK.

It was the pioneers of yesteryear who eventually changed all that.

The constitutional case and status of Scotland has advanced much further in more recent times.

We now have a parliament with control of most income tax and some welfare policy, which should be regarded as core state powers.

An important feature of the SNP’s current difficulties and downturn in the polls is that support for an independent Scotland has held up.

Humza Yousaf petting a small dog in a pram with a Scottish saltire flag poking out of it.
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf may be comforted by polls showing support for independence is still high now. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It continues to be the choice of nearly half of Scotland’s electorate.

I recall the days in 2014 when such historically high ratings for independence had the entire British establishment quaking in its boots.

Long game presents opportunities for indy movement

In truth, there was only one moment when independence was a choice for “right now” – referendum day on September 18 2014 – and it came up short.

That was the responsibility of those of us in the Yes campaign and nobody else.

The morning after saw a return to the more familiar long game, which is where we are now.

People with Scotland flags seated and standing in groups across George Square in Glasgow on the night of the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.
Yes campaign supporters in George Square, Glasgow, as ballot papers for the Scottish independence referendum were counted through the night.

In seeking to shorten the timescale, the SNP and people in other pro-independence parties should be prepared to consider different ways forward.

After all, creating the SNP all those years ago was at that time a new departure in the cause of Scottish self-government.

It may be time for another one.

Establishing a constitutional convention, and contesting the next UK general election under the banner of a “Yes alliance”, could offer advantages to both the SNP and wider independence movement.

Spring is a good time for fresh ideas to bloom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
Nicola Sturgeon speaking to reporters outside her home following her husband's arrest.
JIM SPENCE: SNP scandals could destroy indy dream – but its out-of-touch careerists STILL…
2
Black and white photo of three men in Victorian clothes on the deck of the SS Californian in Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city
2
Charles and Camilla wave to photographers
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford
13
Police outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
10
Farmer Stuart McDougall next to a trailer containing dead lambs
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's…
9
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and national party leader Keir Starmer waving from a stage in front of a large Scottish Labour banner
KEZIA DUGDALE: Labour still has to convince voters it's ready to govern
School league tables underline the difference in results between affluent areas and those that are more deprived. Image: Shutterstock.
CHERYL PEEBLES: School league tables are controversial - but vital in fight against postcode…

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…
John Murray and Mandy Hunter have launched the Kirkcaldy cinema crowdfunder. Image: King's Live Lounge.
Public urged to get behind £5,000 bid to bring cinema back to Kirkcaldy after…
Kevin Mackie wants fans from all four Angus clubs to unite to back Brechin City. Image: SNS
Angus United: Brechin City offer rival fans cut-price incentive to back their Highland League…
Former Dundee registrar Linda Robertson.
Linda Robertson: Husband's tribute to ex-Dundee registrar who has died aged 58

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]