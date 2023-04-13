ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed

The once formidable SNP communications operation has spectacularly mishandled the many crises engulfing the party and forced the new First Minister into the centre of the storm.

Humza Yousaf has had nowhere to hide as questions swirl around his predecessor's leadership. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire.
By Andrew Liddle

The SNP’s communications operation used to be the envy of the political world.

In Nicola Sturgeon, the Nationalists had a leader who could articulate complex ideas clearly, argue difficult cases effectively and, on occasion, even humiliate her opponents with a witty putdown.

Meanwhile, the SNP backbenchers – even those repeatedly passed over for promotion – loyally spouted the party line even in the most difficult circumstances.

When crises came, as inevitably they would, the Nationalists had a team of expert advisors ready to shield their leader and party, extricating both from any difficulty as quickly as possible.

Under Humza Yousaf, this operation has completely collapsed, leaving the new First Minister exposed and the party in disarray.

Of course, events have not helped.

But with the departure of Sturgeon and much of her team, the SNP has seemingly forgotten the fundamentals of good communication or any semblance of crisis management.

Yousaf forced to frontline in SNP communications crisis

Following the police raid on Sturgeon’s marital home and her husband’s arrest, the SNP and Yousaf only had two options.

The first – and best – would be to try to regain the initiative by immediately airing all the SNP’s remaining dirty laundry at a press conference.

The resignation of the auditors, the purchase of the mysterious campervan and who knows what else would all need to be divulged in one painful, media feeding frenzy.

Police prepare to search the house of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell as part of an investigation into SNP finances. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

After a brief period of reflection, Yousaf, the new leader, could blame any mistakes on the old regime, promise a review and a change of direction, and in due course try to move the story on.

Such a strategy would, of course, lead to days of negative headlines. But, with nothing else to come out, the SNP could only hope interest in the scandal would slowly fizzle out.

The alternative would be for Yousaf to lay low, avoid all media interview requests, and try to ride – or rather, hide – it out.

This would be tricky. Not least for someone as prominent as Yousaf. But given parliament is currently in recess, not impossible.

At the very least, it would avoid Yousaf as the new leader being publicly associated with – and forced to defend – mistakes made by his predecessors.

First Minister Humza Yousaf wanted to talk renewable energy at this appearance in Edinburgh. Reporters had other questions. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire.

Instead of following either of these two courses, however, the SNP has instead opted to put Yousaf in front of the media every day, with each appearance yielding a new and more embarrassing tidbit.

As such, the scandal is growing and evolving organically while Yousaf, far from being shielded from it, is now practically its official spokesperson.

Who’d be new FM spokesman?

In fairness to Yousaf, he recognises Sturgeon’s departure has led to something of a void in media-handling expertise at the top of the party.

Whether he can tempt anyone to be his new chief spokesperson – even with the princely offer of £90,000 a year – remains to be seen. But it will be a tough ask.

Signing up to work for Yousaf must be one of the few jobs in the world where your boss is more likely to get fired than you during your probation.

Equally, the resignation of SNP media chief Murray Foote, after it emerged he was misled by his own party, is hardly likely to inspire confidence.

All this matters because the SNP’s electoral success has been largely predicated on its unparalleled communications operation.

Without that ability to articulate a vision, or navigate a crisis, the SNP will find itself in an increasingly difficult and uncomfortable position.

Whether Yousaf can resolve this – and the myriad other issues facing the party – remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is that the SNP’s communications operation is no longer the envy of the political world.

