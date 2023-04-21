ALASTAIR STEWART: Emergency alert test – telling domestic abuse survivors to turn off phones is missing the point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASTAIR STEWART: Emergency alert test – telling domestic abuse survivors to turn off phones is missing the point

Advising people at risk of domestic abuse to switch off secret phones ahead of the UK's emergency alert test is ignoring the wider issue.

hand hovering over mobile phone screen displaying a number of apps.
Domestic abuse charities are warning the UK government's emergency alert test could put survivors in danger. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.
By Alastair Stewart

The UK government launched a national Emergency Alerts service in March. And on Sunday, the new system will broadcast a high-pitched siren from your mobile, even if it is on silent, which will last for 10 seconds.

Women’s Aid has expressed concern that the system poses “potential safety risks”.

The group says many domestic abuse survivors have a second phone, which the perpetrator does not know. This is an important form of communication with friends or family, says Women’s Aid, since some abusers confiscate or monitor and control their partner’s phone.

Nearly all social media shares from politicians and well-meaning individuals have focussed on videos and graphics with guidance about switching devices off or putting them on airplane mode for survivors’ immediate safety.

Such advice is critical ahead of the weekend test. But as well-meaning as this is, its casualness and quick share nature come across as unintentionally glib.

The writer Alastair Stewart next to a quite: "The Sunday test timing is gravely unfortunate, given a third of domestic violence incidents occur at weekends."

There is little to no discussion calling out the obscenity of domestic violence.

It is harrowing that women are being told to switch off critical alerts about life-threatening emergencies from a primary or hidden device in order to spare themselves emotional or physical harm.

The irony is perverse. The system is meant to alert people to danger. And it is not being discussed.

Emergency alert is opportunity to spark discussion on domestic abuse

The police recorded 64,807 domestic abuse incidents in 2021-22, nearly all of them perpetrated by a man.

Just under nine in 10 instances occurred in a home or dwelling.

The Sunday test timing is gravely unfortunate, given a third of domestic violence incidents occur at weekends.

man's clenched fist in foreground with anxious woman in background
Domestic abuse charities fear some survivors won’t be aware of the emergency alert test.

In Scotland this week there has also been intense focus on the new First Minister’s “fresh start” policy programme.

More attention should have been paid to supporting survivors of domestic violence. And the emergency test could have started a national conversation.

Maybe politics is not so esoteric or entertaining when remembering the stark realities for those living with bullying, degradation and violence.

Domestic abuse realities should not be hidden from view

A culture of shame and fear permeates anyone with any experience of these issues. And it is so often internalised.

The Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 might recognise domestic abuse as a crime for the first time. But there is much more to do to help people to come forward to report that crime.

The most recent Scottish Crime and Justice Survey estimated that fewer than one in five domestic abuse cases are reported to the police.

Women’s Aid has said there are “unprecedented levels” of women reporting domestic abuse as the impact of the cost of living crisis emerges. This will likely continue to grow.

Abusers are slimy, manipulative sorts who have mastered lying to the world beyond their four walls.

Domestic violence requires eternal vigilance from all of us to protect those in the most vulnerable positions.

We should be yelling from the rooftops daily that it is unacceptable in modern Scotland.

Alastair Stewart is a freelance writer and public affairs consultant.

