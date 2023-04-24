ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there’s life beyond city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there’s life beyond city centre

Plans to relocate the Dundee Museum of Transport to the old Maryfield tram depot should silence critics who say there's nothing for visitors outside the Waterfront and city centre.

old buses and other exhibits at the Dundee Museum of Transport.
Dundee Museum of Transport is already one of the city's most popular attractions. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Batchelor

For a long time, Dundee didn’t have a transport museum, and it always puzzled me.

When you think back to Dundee in its industrial heyday, you think about jute and jam. But maybe you also picture city centre streets filled with trams hurtling back and forth.

One of my favourite books in primary school was called Time Tram Dundee. It was written by local author and poet Matthew Fitt and it made for a fantastic journey through the history of the city and its people.

It was obvious even to my childish eyes that Dundee should have a place to showcase these old vehicles that played such an important role in the city’s social history.

And of course, that became the case when the Dundee Museum of Transport opened its doors in 2014 at a site near Dundee’s City Quay.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "A lot of the criticism that I hear is from people complaining that every notable Dundee tourist attraction is in roughly the same area."

Since opening, it has been a brilliant addition to the city, and has done a great job of promoting the city’s transport heritage.

Touring its collection of old buses, cars and bikes, along with some of the street signs that used to guide Dundonians back in the day, is like stepping into a time capsule that transports you back to the way life used to be.

But on my most recent visit, it was a newer addition that caught my eye – one that transports visitors into a possible future for the museum.

Next stop Maryfield for Dundee Transport Museum

I’m talking about a promotional board showcasing an artist’s impression of what the museum’s proposed move to the former Maryfield Tram Depot could look like.

artist's impression of interior of new Dundee museum of transport
Dundee Museum of Transport design plans for Maryfield Tram Depot
Artist impression of exterior of new Dundee Museum of Transport
How the new Dundee Museum of Transport might look from the outside.

The plans looked fascinating. So to hear the news that the move has now been approved fills me with joy.

The proposal opens up so many exciting opportunities to the team who run the museum.

It gives them a much-needed boost in size, which will allow them to showcase even more of Dundee’s historic transport heritage.

And it is fitting that this museum will be housed within a depot which used to store the vehicles that were once the last word in public transport.

black and white photo of trams on streets of Dundee
Trams were once a common sight in Dundee.

But I am also delighted that this move will give us another attraction which sits outside the Dundee waterfront area.

There’s more to Dundee than the waterfront

Anything that encourages visitors to venture out beyond the waterfront and city centre has to be good news.

A lot of the criticism that I hear is from people complaining that every notable Dundee tourist attraction is in roughly the same area.

That simply isn’t the case.

exterior of Maryfield tram depot, Dundee.
The old Maryfield tram depot off Forfar Road, Dundee, proposed site for the new transport museum.

There are fantastic reasons to visit Dundee wherever you care to look for them.

But the new improved transport museum will be a very obvious example to point the critics towards in future.

That’s why it’s so exciting to see the plans for the Maryfield Tram Depot. And it will be great to see the Dundee Museum of Transport get the space and recognition it so rightly deserves.

