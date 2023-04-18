New Dundee Museum of Transport approved with expected £2m economy boost

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An old tram depot in Dundee will be converted into a new transport museum that could create a £2m annual boost to the local economy.

Unanimous support for the new Dundee Museum of Transport was given by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Dr Paul Jennings, the museum’s executive director, says the facility will “create up to 30 jobs, at peak season” as well as the financial lift.

The project will cost an estimated £5m.

Dr Jennings said the funding pool is wide for the development at the Maryfield depot.

He said: “We’ve raised almost £1m already.

“This comes from a broad range of organisations including Historic Environment Scotland, the Northwood Charitable Trust and others.”

The current museum is in a rented building on Market Mews but is now too small for the museum’s growing collection and was always planned to be a temporary site.

Dr Jennings, said he was “delighted” and described the decision as a “very important milestone for us”.

The site was bought in 2015 as the future permanent home for the museum.

‘It had to be Maryfield’ for new Dundee Transport Museum

Dr Jennings added: “We felt early on that the future home of the museum had to be in Maryfield, given its transport heritage.

“The planning decision is great news, but we still have a lot of hard work ahead of us and actually a lot of money to raise.

“I describe the project as a community project that happens to have a museum at its centre, as opposed to a museum that’s doing things for the community.”

Two development phases are planned.

The first will be restoration of the western half of the building.

This will be converted into “a fantastic new exhibition space.”

Next, the creation of archive and storage space along with “a range of community-focused spaces” in the east side of the restored structure.

It’s hoped the site will open around Easter 2024.

The depot is on the corner of Forfar Road and Walrond Street, within the Maryfield Conservation Area.

Safety concerns

Safety concerns were raised last year about the building’s structural integrity, leading to essential repairs carried out.

Eight objections to the proposal were submitted in advance of the committee meeting.

EV infrastructure raised

During the meeting, SNP councillor for Coldside, Mark Flynn, asked why there are only two electric vehicle charging points in the plans.

David Gray, senior manager for planning, explained that the application was recommended for approval in “accordance with the local development plan”.

He said: “The standards that we have assessed for the application indicate that it complies with policy for the two electric vehicle charging points.

“Appreciate that that’s only two out of the whole of the scheme but there’s possibility for more in the future, but as it currently stands, that complies with the development plan.”

Mr Flynn said he was “quite disappointed” with the reasoning and that he didn’t see “where the correlation is.”

He added: “Bearing in mind the site, and what it’s trying to promote, I thought electric vehicles would be high in priority.”

On the museum of transport website it states: “We reflect the past, showcase classic vehicles and look forward to a net-zero, sustainable, transport future reflecting Dundee as a forward-thinking city.”