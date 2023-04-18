New Dundee Museum of Transport approved with expected £2m economy boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee Museum of Transport approved with expected £2m economy boost

The attraction could create 30 peak season jobs at the former Maryfield tram depot.

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee Museum of Transport will move into the Maryfield Tram Depot next year. Image supplied by Andrew Black Design
Dundee Museum of Transport will move into the Maryfield Tram Depot next year. Image supplied by Andrew Black Design

An old tram depot in Dundee will be converted into a new transport museum that could create a £2m annual boost to the local economy.

Unanimous support for the new Dundee Museum of Transport was given by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday.

Dr Paul Jennings, the museum’s executive director, says the facility will “create up to 30 jobs, at peak season” as well as the financial lift.

The project will cost an estimated £5m.

Dr Jennings said the funding pool is wide for the development at the Maryfield depot.

He said: “We’ve raised almost £1m already.

“This comes from a broad range of organisations including Historic Environment Scotland, the Northwood Charitable Trust and others.”

The current museum is in a rented building on Market Mews but is now too small for the museum’s growing collection and was always planned to be a temporary site.

Dr Jennings, said he was “delighted” and described the decision as a “very important milestone for us”.

The site was bought in 2015 as the future permanent home for the museum.

‘It had to be Maryfield’ for new Dundee Transport Museum

Dr Jennings added: “We felt early on that the future home of the museum had to be in Maryfield, given its transport heritage.

“The planning decision is great news, but we still have a lot of hard work ahead of us and actually a lot of money to raise.

“I describe the project as a community project that happens to have a museum at its centre, as opposed to a museum that’s doing things for the community.”

Dr Paul Jennings sweeps up inside the Maryfield tram depot which will now become the new Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Paul Jennings

Two development phases are planned.

The first will be restoration of the western half of the building.

This will be converted into “a fantastic new exhibition space.”

Next, the creation of archive and storage space along with “a range of community-focused spaces” in the east side of the restored structure.

It’s hoped the site will open around Easter 2024.

The depot is on the corner of Forfar Road and Walrond Street, within the Maryfield Conservation Area.

Safety concerns

Safety concerns were raised last year about the building’s structural integrity, leading to essential repairs carried out.

Eight objections to the proposal were submitted in advance of the committee meeting.

EV infrastructure raised

During the meeting, SNP councillor for Coldside, Mark Flynn, asked why there are only two electric vehicle charging points in the plans.

David Gray, senior manager for planning, explained that the application was recommended for approval in “accordance with the local development plan”.

He said: “The standards that we have assessed for the application indicate that it complies with policy for the two electric vehicle charging points.

“Appreciate that that’s only two out of the whole of the scheme but there’s possibility for more in the future, but as it currently stands, that complies with the development plan.”

Dundee council coronavirus funding
Councillor Mark Flynn.

Mr Flynn said he was “quite disappointed” with the reasoning and that he didn’t see “where the correlation is.”

He added: “Bearing in mind the site, and what it’s trying to promote, I thought electric vehicles would be high in priority.”

On the museum of transport website it states: “We reflect the past, showcase classic vehicles and look forward to a net-zero, sustainable, transport future reflecting Dundee as a forward-thinking city.”

