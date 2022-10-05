Dundee Museum of Transport fundraising bid to repair tram built in the 19th Century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Museum of Transport fundraising bid to repair tram built in the 19th Century

By Jake Keith
October 5 2022, 4.35pm Updated: October 5 2022, 4.37pm
Dundee Museum of Transport's development officer, Irene Hallyburton, inside the tram. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A horse-drawn tram built in the 19th Century could soon take pride of place in Dundee Museum of Transport if cash can be found for repairs.

Built in 1897, the cart would would become the oldest exhibit in the museum but is showing signs of ageing after years as a makeshift garden summerhouse.

The charity-run attraction is aiming to raise £2,500 to fund the extensive refurbishment, which is partway through.

The horse-drawn vehicles were launched in 1877 by Dundee and District Tramway but by the turn of the century they were already being wound down.

Its last journey took place in 1900 when Queen Victoria was still on the throne.

Tram’s return to depot a ‘microcosm of local history’

The museum’s development officer, Irene Hallyburton, thinks the renovated Number 24 carriage will be a huge draw for people.

And she hopes it will be spruced up in time for the museum’s planned move into the old Maryfield Tram Depot sometime in 2024.

She said: “It will become a really important part of our display.

The tram at Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“They were only around for a short period of time but it’s a bit of an iconic object and something people have investment in.

“We’re taking it back to the tram depot. It’s almost a microcosm of local history that we’re going to hold there.

“We’ve obviously got Dundee’s buses in the museum and it will be nice to have that continuity of public transport.

“We don’t have anything this old on display so it will be a real draw.”

Trams sold off in early 20th Century

The cart was one of 10 taken over by Dundee Corporation from the Dundee and District Tramways Company in 1899.

The bench seats would have enough space for around 24 people but up to 30 would have squeezed in.

It was decommissioned just four years after it was built by GF Milnes of Birkenhead, who were known as one of the best tram builders in the country.

Many were sold off and used as summerhouses, including the Number 24 which was sourced in a Perthshire garden.

It would join another renovated horse-drawn tram named the Auld Tram in the city centre which now operates as a takeaway kiosk run by the Bridgeview Station Restaurant.

A horse-drawn tram in the late 19th Century in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Some work has already been completed, included replacement of windows and fabric as well as adding internal supports to prevent further deterioration.

It is all being carried out by local volunteer Jim Clark, an engineer and former technical teacher, and Brian Ireland, a former construction project manager who worked for the British Armed Forces in Afghanistan looking after airfields.

Crowdfunding bid

The £2,500 now being crowdfunded should see the main body of the tram fully restored while £2,000 of the museum’s own money has been spent so far.

The repair work, which will include construction of a custom-built chassis, will cost in the region of £14,000 in total.

Ms Hallyburton added: “The interior is still in incredible condition with beautiful tinted glass inside. The standard of craftmanship at that time is really impressive.

Volunteers Brian Ireland, left, and Jim Clark take a break from working on the tram. Image: Dundee Museum of Transport

“It’s mostly the exterior that is the issue and that will need more money and a lot of work from Jim and Brian, who are so dedicated to the project; they’ve been amazing.

“Some of the streets the trams would have travelled along wouldn’t have looked much different to today.

“Perth Road, which I think was on the route of this tram, still has the big jute baron homes.

“We’re hopeful of getting it ready by early to mid 2024.”

Lost lines: The rise and fall of Dundee’s iconic trams era

