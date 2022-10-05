Angus planners say no to Newtyle car park takeaway cabin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus planners say no to Newtyle car park takeaway cabin

By Graham Brown
October 5 2022, 4.45pm
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

Planners have said no to hopes of a takeaway cabin in an Angus village car park.

Local businessman Kevin O’Donoghue wanted to build the timber cabin in the car park at North Street in Newtyle.

The site sits beside the village park.

But it’s been rejected by Angus Council planning officials under delegated powers.

The proposal

The hot food takeaway would have been in a single storey timber shed.

An internal floor area of around 55 sq. m. was planned, with seating and a disabled toilet.

The design featured timber walls and a slate roof.

The site for the cabin was close to the car park entrance, near the village public toilets.

And the plan included re-surfacing the potholed car park.

Newtyle car park
The Newtyle car park is popular but potholed. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

What did locals think?

Villagers were divided on the idea.

Mr O’Donoghue spoke to a meeting of Newtyle and Eassie Community Council late last year.

The community council didn’t offer either support or opposition for the plan.

But there were 26 letters of representation to the application.

Two made general comments, the other 24 were split equally for and against.

Reasons for:

No harm to existing businesses

Good for community and tourism

Existing car park is in poor condition

Provision of disabled toilet facilities where there is no other in the vicinity.

And against:

Antisocial behaviour and littering, attracting vermin

Hot food takeaway van already visits the car park on a Monday evening

Development would be an eyesore

Loss of car park spaces and traffic impacts

Food sold would not encourage healthy eating

What the planners said

Council officials said the takeaway was the wrong development in the wrong place.

Land to the east of the car park is earmarked for around 30 new houses in the Angus local plan.

And they said it went against guidance for where hot food outlets can be located in Angus.

“It would introduce a use that would generate noise, odour and activity in an area which is predominantly characterised by residential and recreational uses,” said the refusal decision.

“It would introduce that use adjacent to land allocated for housing development and it could compromise the development of that site.

“The proposal is not compatible with development plan policy for those reasons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
VIDEO: Watch pioneering Angus medical delivery drone on a trial flight from Stracathro to…
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Forfar shotgun threat employee-from-hell jailed for 40 months
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Angus man told police 'I want to be sprayed' in bizarre pepper spray stand-off
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
LISTEN: The fight for a railway station in St Andrews
William Petrie Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial Dundee domestic abuser laid CCTV blackmail trap for ex-partner
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors' criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Angus mum who used to fall asleep standing up transformed her health after sleep…
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Storm scuppers Arbroath vaccination centre Town Mission move
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Disability sport honour caps glorious Commonwealth Games year for Angus-based para bowls coach Bob

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
The car park where the takeaway cabin was to be sited. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…

Editor's Picks