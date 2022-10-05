Angus planners say no to Newtyle car park takeaway cabin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Planners have said no to hopes of a takeaway cabin in an Angus village car park.

Local businessman Kevin O’Donoghue wanted to build the timber cabin in the car park at North Street in Newtyle.

The site sits beside the village park.

But it’s been rejected by Angus Council planning officials under delegated powers.

The proposal

The hot food takeaway would have been in a single storey timber shed.

An internal floor area of around 55 sq. m. was planned, with seating and a disabled toilet.

The design featured timber walls and a slate roof.

The site for the cabin was close to the car park entrance, near the village public toilets.

And the plan included re-surfacing the potholed car park.

What did locals think?

Villagers were divided on the idea.

Mr O’Donoghue spoke to a meeting of Newtyle and Eassie Community Council late last year.

The community council didn’t offer either support or opposition for the plan.

But there were 26 letters of representation to the application.

Two made general comments, the other 24 were split equally for and against.

Reasons for:

No harm to existing businesses

Good for community and tourism

Existing car park is in poor condition

Provision of disabled toilet facilities where there is no other in the vicinity.

And against:

Antisocial behaviour and littering, attracting vermin

Hot food takeaway van already visits the car park on a Monday evening

Development would be an eyesore

Loss of car park spaces and traffic impacts

Food sold would not encourage healthy eating

What the planners said

Council officials said the takeaway was the wrong development in the wrong place.

Land to the east of the car park is earmarked for around 30 new houses in the Angus local plan.

And they said it went against guidance for where hot food outlets can be located in Angus.

“It would introduce a use that would generate noise, odour and activity in an area which is predominantly characterised by residential and recreational uses,” said the refusal decision.

“It would introduce that use adjacent to land allocated for housing development and it could compromise the development of that site.

“The proposal is not compatible with development plan policy for those reasons.”