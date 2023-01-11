Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee’s Waterfront redevelopment By Amie Flett and Gemma Day January 11 2023, 12.58pm Updated: January 11 2023, 2.01pm Our interactive map shows the latest Dundee Waterfront developments. Image: DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It is the £1 billion project transforming Dundee. The Waterfront redevelopment is now 22 years in – and has seen the arrival of the V&A, a new railway station and hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of investment. Slessor Gardens is now hosting major events, attracting thousands of people to the area, and new offices are helping to create jobs. But years after buildings like Tayside House were demolished, large parts of the Waterfront still lie empty. Council leader John Alexander insists the 2031 target to have the wider redevelopment completed remains on track. Dundee council leader John Alexander at the Waterfront’s whale sculpture. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Courier sat down with Mr Alexander to talk through the latest plans for each Dundee Waterfront site. You can see the latest proposals for the individual plots – featuring updates from the council leader – using our interactive map below. We will continue to update the map as developments progress. Click the map icons for more Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs… Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid 'troubled times' STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn't going away - so why is no one… $17,000 replica HMS Unicorn sculpture stolen in New Zealand Forfar paedophile 'willing to do anything' to avoid prison for latest offence How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view Most Read 1 Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious 2 Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway 3 How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view 4 Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence 5 Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash 6 Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con 7 St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs 8 Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis 9 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club… 10 Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’ More from The Courier THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax… Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham… Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off Raith Rovers mark Lewis Vaughan signing anniversary by revealing details of upcoming testimonial Tayside mental health service 'a long way' from being fixed GEORGE CRAN: Dundee must back boss Gary Bowyer in January - or risk losing… Lost village: The abandoned north-east community engulfed in sand Fife band Shambolics say it's 'an honour' to play gigs in aid of Kirkcaldy… Rose Croft: Brother's tribute to Kirriemuir mum who has died aged 36 Perthshire teen cracked cheekbone of bus driver who had suffered weeks of 'horrible' abuse Editor's Picks Rose Croft: Brother’s tribute to Kirriemuir mum who has died aged 36 How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view Perthshire teen cracked cheekbone of bus driver who had suffered weeks of ‘horrible’ abuse Gareth Bale: Why his R&A role could bring ‘The Golfer’ back to St Andrews 5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire DC Thomson: Revenues increase for Dundee media group Trains north of Perth disrupted due to signalling fault Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash High-risk Perth child groomer jailed for breaching unpaid work order Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher’s ‘great’ progress at Dunfermline