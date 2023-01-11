Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee’s Waterfront redevelopment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is the £1 billion project transforming Dundee.

The Waterfront redevelopment is now 22 years in – and has seen the arrival of the V&A, a new railway station and hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of investment.

Slessor Gardens is now hosting major events, attracting thousands of people to the area, and new offices are helping to create jobs.

But years after buildings like Tayside House were demolished, large parts of the Waterfront still lie empty.

Council leader John Alexander insists the 2031 target to have the wider redevelopment completed remains on track.

The Courier sat down with Mr Alexander to talk through the latest plans for each Dundee Waterfront site.

You can see the latest proposals for the individual plots – featuring updates from the council leader – using our interactive map below.

We will continue to update the map as developments progress.

Click the map icons for more