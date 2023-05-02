KEVIN PRINGLE: If Scottish votes are key to deciding the next general election, Scotland’s needs must matter too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEVIN PRINGLE: If Scottish votes are key to deciding the next general election, Scotland’s needs must matter too

Pro-Union parties say Scotland could be critical to the outcome of the next Westminster election. This is a chance for their Scottish leaders to flex their muscles.

Anas Sarwar/Douglas Ross.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross.
By Kevin Pringle

I have a theory that politicians across different parties in Scotland are all Scottish nationalists.

And before that causes supporters of both independence and the Union to choke on whatever they may be consuming while reading this, let me explain.

What I mean is there isn’t just a consensus about the reality of Scottish nationality. There is also cross-party agreement about there being a political dimension to this that has to be recognised and acted upon.

Whatever constitutional position any party advocates is secondary to the fact that every politician in Scotland understands the need to have policies, including on the constitution, that (at least in their view) match Scottish needs and circumstances.

It isn’t solely or even mainly about what’s best for Britain.

The writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "It seems to me that this would be a good time for the pro-Union parties in Scotland to flex their muscles within the UK-wide structures they operate in."

The distinctiveness of Scottish politics has obviously grown since the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, and even more so since the 2014 independence referendum.

However, it has a much older vintage.

General election is an opportunity for pro-Union parties in Scotland

In his book about Winnie Ewing’s triumph and the SNP breakthrough at the Hamilton by-election in 1967, James Mitchell, professor of public policy at the University of Edinburgh, concludes: “After Hamilton, politics in Scotland would be viewed through a Scottish lens by all parties seeking support north of the border.”

Black and white photo of Winnie Ewing on the shoulders of supporters, who are playing bagpipes and waving Scottish flags.
Winnie Ewing arrives at Westminster to take up her seat in the House of Commons.

Going even further back, the Perth-born novelist and Conservative MP, John Buchan, couldn’t have been clearer in asserting the need to uphold Scottish interests, as he saw them.

During a House of Commons speech in 1932, Buchan insisted that every Scot “should be a Scottish nationalist”, while also arguing forcefully and eloquently (in my view mistakenly) against Scotland having a “separate legislature”.

It seems to me that this would be a good time for the pro-Union parties in Scotland to flex their muscles within the UK-wide structures they operate in.

If their colleagues in London are to be believed, Scotland is going to be central to the outcome of the next general election.

Labour and Tories convinced Scotland is key to election success

At the Scottish Conservative conference last Friday, Tory chairman Greg Hands said: “It could be that Scotland is the deciding factor” in the election.

Grag Hands at a lectern in front of a Scottish Conservative and Unionist party logo
Greg Hands at the Scottish Conservative party conference in Glasgow. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

For his part, when addressing Labour’s Scottish gathering back in February, Keir Starmer argued that “the path to a Labour victory must run through Scotland”. Indeed, he went further in a BBC interview last month by conceding that Labour would need “a strong showing in Scotland” for a government led by him to have “legitimacy”.

If they were of a mind to, Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross, leaders of Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives respectively, could derive political clout from this situation.

If Scottish seats are apparently so important to the British fortunes of their parties, they are therefore in a strong position to redress both the perception and reality of the current power imbalance between their “branch office” status in Scotland versus the control exercised in London.

Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer on stage at the Scottish Labour Party conference in Edinburgh
Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer at the Scottish Labour Party conference 2023 in Edinburgh. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

Doing so would also help to improve the policy offerings of these parties on a pan-UK basis.

Where is Scotland in the Union’s future?

There are many areas where Mr Sarwar and Mr Ross could try to push their colleagues at Westminster in a better direction.

For example, a more liberal approach to immigration and closer connections with the EU – both of which reflect mainstream Scottish opinion – would help us to address the serious economic and demographic challenges faced north of the border.

It was Gordon Brown who told us before the independence referendum that “the future for Scotland is not leaving the United Kingdom; it is leading the United Kingdom” – which sounds pretty nationalistic.

If the unionist parties aren’t even willing to try this, it doesn’t say much for the future of the Union.

