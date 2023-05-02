Police probe after car deliberately set on fire in Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a car was deliberately set alight in Cowdenbeath.

Officers and firefighters were called to reports of a Peugeot 207 on fire on the Fife town’s High Street shortly after 6.45am on Tuesday.

The blaze was extinguished by a fire crew sent from Lochgelly around 30 minutes later.

Police confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident took place at the rear of the card shop on the High Street.

“We received reports of a vehicle set alight at 6.46am.

“One appliance from Lochgelly attended.

“A hose reel jet was used at the scene.

“The stop message came in at 7.19am.”

Police inquiries ongoing

Detective Sergeant Stephanie Drummond said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0422 of 2 May.”