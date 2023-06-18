KEZIA DUGDALE: Holyrood can end Fife killer Ross Taggart’s hold over murdered mother’s family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Holyrood can end Fife killer Ross Taggart’s hold over murdered mother’s family

Ross Taggart murdered his own mother, yet the Fife killer is still the executor of her estate. Parliament can, and must, take action.

family snapshot of Fife killer with his mother and victim Carol-Anne.
Fife killer Ross Taggart murdered his mother Carol-Anne.
By Kezia Dugdale

Netflix is turning the spotlight onto Fife and the horrific killing of Carol-Anne Taggart in its new season of the documentary series When Missing Turns to Murder.

Carol-Anne was brutally killed by her own son, Ross Taggart, before her body was found in a Fife caravan park.

While the police were looking for her, he went shopping and on nights out with her credit card.

Taggart was convicted of murder in 2015 and sent to jail for a minimum of 18 years.

Justice may have been served in the court that day but not beyond it.

That’s because Ross Taggart remains the executor of his mother’s estate, which includes a house, a business and all her lifelong possessions from family jewellery to photographs.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "All it will take is one MSP to draft an amendment which seeks to ensure no murderer can act as an executor to the estate of the person they killed."

While Scots law is clear that people cannot profit from their crimes, it is far from clear on the question of whether a murderer can be an executor.

Eight years on from his crime, Taggart cannot inherit his victim’s possessions. But neither can anyone else.

He is still exercising the power and control he used to kill his own mother.

And despite attempts from the family to raise awareness of the issue in the papers and with petitions, Carol-Anne’s name has never been uttered in the Scottish Parliament.

Fife killer Ross Taggart case shines light on gap in justice system

As far as I can see, no MSP has grasped the jaggy edges of this legal quagmire and sought to redress it.

In 2019 the Scottish Government consulted on the issue and then parked it.

Carol-Ann Taggart in a red fleece smiling.
Carol-Anne Taggart’s body was found at a Fife caravan park three weeks after her son, and murderer, Ross Taggart reported her missing. Image: Central Scotland News Agency.

A petition to change the law remains open on change.org. At the last count it had more than 62,000 signatures. That will surely grow with Netflix exposure.

The usual excuse for inaction on complex legal disparities like this is the need to wait for the right legislative moment.

Well as luck would have it, that moment is now.

The Trust and Succession Scotland Bill is going through the Scottish Parliament at the moment, with the Stage 1 process due to complete this autumn.

That’s the point at which the general principles of the bill are agreed by a vote of parliament.

However, the bill, as drafted, doesn’t really address the issue of whether it is wrong for a convicted murderer to be in charge of his victim’s estate because the Scottish Law Commission did not recommend the change.

Lorrine Bristow, sister of Ross Taggart and daughter of Carol-Anne Taggart, seated on a sofa holding photos of her mother.
Lorrine Bristow’s brother Ross Taggart murdered their mother Carol-Ann then denied her entry to the family home in Dunfermline, Fife, for almost four years.

It’s just another reminder of why Scotland needs a Victim’s Commissioner – something I called for more than five years ago.

We need someone who will inject humanity into the often dry, intellectual but obscure examinations of the legal system.

Someone whose primary focus is the citizen not the system.

Scotland needs a victim’s commissioner

I spent the best part of 10 years in the Scottish Parliament. And some of my most memorable moments there were spent with the victims of crime.

Kezia Dugdale speaking in the Scottish Parliament during her stint as Scottish labour leader.
Kezia Dugdale was Scottish Labour leader from 2015-2017. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

These fellow citizens, subsumed in their own grief, chose to relive the worst moments of their lives in front of a stranger like me in the hope that stranger might see the pattern, the fault or the horrors of a particular process and do something about it.

Listening to one father describe with quiet fury how he discovered the defence team for his son’s killer had a right to ask for their own post-mortem will never leave me.

It meant his precious boy had to be cut open twice in a mortuary, weeks apart, compounding his family’s anguish and delaying his funeral.

A Victim’s Commissioner, a post that commonly exists across the UK, would spend their working life on cases like that and cases like Carol-Anne Taggart’s.

Police handout photo of Ross Taggart, who murdered his mother Carol-Anne.
Fife killer Ross Taggart.

It would end the drift and paper shuffling. The excuses. The culture of cases being everyone’s and no one’s responsibility.

Can Netflix – and Holyrood – end Taggart family’s pain?

The Scottish Government is committed to introducing a Victim’s Commissioner. It is legislating to do so just now.

That bill is also still at Stage 1, despite being in last year’s legislative programme and despite the idea being first proposed in Parliament in 2010.

It’s a pace so slow, a snail would be embarrassed.

Meantime, section six of the proposed new bill on succession creates a new mechanism to have an “unfit” executor deposed from their role.

However, this would still require another executor or interested party to file a court application.

Why should it be on the grieving family of Carol Anne Taggart to go to court to free themselves from the shackles imposed on them by her killer?

The Victim’s Minister Siobhan Brown was questioned about this by a parliamentary committee this week and said she would be open to going further.

All it will take is one MSP to draft an amendment which seeks to ensure no murderer can act as an executor to the estate of the person they killed.

One MSP, one line in a bill, one act of Parliament.

Who is going to pick up the mantle of this family’s pain?

An end to this awful endurance may be in sight. But it shouldn’t have taken a Netflix documentary to get us here.

More from The Courier

New friends get together at the Cockapoo party in the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Hot dogs and puppuccinos: 38 great pictures as Angus cockapoos party in the park
The owners of Taypark House Hotel, William Salve and Glenn Roach, outside the Dundee hotel.
Dundee hotel boss says help needed to deal with rising costs
Car crash at Arbuckle's Farm Shop.
Work to improve safety barrier at notorious A90 crash site near Dundee
Carole Baxter
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
The Cairngorm 100 endurance ride is a tough challenge for horses and riders. Picture by Kenny Macarthur @ KDM Photography
Dunning-based horseman Iain Paterson rode 100 miles through the Cairngorms - in 21 hours
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA.
SNP insiders fear independence 'talking shop' will be overshadowed by Nicola Sturgeon
Humza Yousaf: Platform is set for honest talk in Dundee on route to independence
ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023
Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Stock.
Male youth arrested after 'teenage brawl' in Dunfermline
Reform Street . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Teenager taken to hospital after serious assault in Dundee city centre