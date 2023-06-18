Work to improve safety barrier at notorious A90 crash site near Dundee

Work is to start on improving the safety barrier at a notorious A90 crash site near Dundee.

Numerous drivers have smashed through the fence at Arbuckle’s Farm Shop, at the Fowlis junction, in recent years.

It has led to calls for more to be done to upgrade the junction, in an attempt to avoid further collisions.

Earlier this year, the Arbuckle family told The Courier how they feared someone would be killed after a car crashed into their garden for the 10th time in six years.

Now roadworks will take place to upgrade the barrier at the site, as part of efforts to improve safety.

Roadworks at A90 Arbuckle’s junction

The work starts at 9am on Monday when the inside lane of the A90 will be shut at the Fowlis junction.

The work is due to be completed by 5pm on Wednesday.

Drivers heading towards Benvie or Fowlis will need to follow a diversion.

The three-mile detour will take drivers to the Swallow Roundabout and then on to Dykes of Grey Road, along Church Road and on to Fowlis Road and Kirk Road.

The same diversion applies in the opposite direction.

Speaking earlier this year, Stewart and Ginny Arbuckle called for something to be done after the incidents at the property owned by Stewart’s parents, Peter and Susan.

The couple said they were scared to let their daughters Izzy and Josie play in the garden in case it were to happen again.

The crash blackspot was even raised in the Scottish Parliament, with North East MSP Maurice Golden appealing to then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to take action.

A spokesperson for roads contractor Amey said: “We can confirm that the barrier works are part of our road safety investigations at this junction.”

The Courier has been unable to reach the Arbuckle family for comment.