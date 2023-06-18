Dundee hotel boss says help needed to deal with rising costs

A Dundee hotel boss has called for more support for the hospitality sector.

Glenn Roach, who runs Taypark House Hotel alongside William Salve, said rising costs are putting huge pressure on the industry.

Hospitality businesses have had to face numerous financial challenges so far this decade.

After being hammered by the impact of Covid, the sector has had had to grapple with soaring food and energy costs.

It is also feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, which has hit customers in the pocket.

Glenn said: “With rising costs across the board being so high, it is making it very difficult economically.

“Threats are real in the current economic climate. The government needs to support hospitality more than it is doing.

“We have to absorb some food price increases, but that is not sustainable in the long term.

“There comes a point when that cost has to be handed to the consumer, but what cost will that have on the business when you may become too expensive?

“It’s a real balancing act at present.”

To add to hospitality firm’s woes, their VAT rate – which had been reduced during the pandemic – returned to 20% in April 2022.

Glenn added: “The VAT rise is really not helping. If the industry can thrive, there needs to be a serious discussion on VAT because it is not sustainable in its current format.”

Taking a risk on Taypark House Hotel

However despite the challenges, the duo are fully committed to turning round the fortunes of Taypark House Hotel in Dundee.

Glenn and William, who both previously worked for Macdonald Hotels, took over at Taypark House in November 2020.

It was just a few months after Covid struck Britain, and Glenn said the pandemic had created a business opportunity.

He explained: “Not many people were taking the risk to take on hotels due to the pandemic, but we decided it was the best time for us.

“However, we were nervous – it was a big jump in very uncertain times.

“Looking back, I still remember the feelings of anxiety and worry like it was yesterday -this was our first business venture and within two months the doors were closed due to Covid through no fault of our own.”

‘We worked 12-hour days, seven days a week’

The pair had to become creative, with initiatives such as delivering afternoon teas across the city.

“We had to come up with new ideas and to make sure it was a success,” Glenn added.

“I think in tough times you really need to work harder than ever to get yourself out the hole you find yourself in.

“It was important we reduced the overheads as much as we possibly could. We both worked 12-hour days, seven days a week to make sure we survived.

“When we reopened after the 2021 lockdown, it was brilliant to see the place full. That summer was an amazing time for us.”

So how is current trading at Taypark House Hotel, which has always been a popular wedding venue?

Glenn said: “We are seeing the tourist season really kick in. We’re also finally back to the good weather which really does help.

“With weddings, we are a touch behind where we would like to be.

“However, the good news is 2024 is already looking like a very good year.”

Turning round Dundee hotel’s reputation

Glenn felt it had been a big achievement to turn around the reputation of the hotel.

He added: “When we took over, it had a cloud over its head.

“It has taken time, perseverance and a lot of hard work to get the city to see Taypark House as a positive venue again.”

The hotel, which featured on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed earlier this year, currently has a workforce of around 20-25.

Asked about the biggest opportunities for the hotel going forward, Glenn said: “We really want to branch out into an event space in the future.

“We have a wonderful space that can really utilise in a wide range of scenarios.”