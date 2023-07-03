KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here’s what I’ve learned from 100 days without alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here’s what I’ve learned from 100 days without alcohol

It's Alcohol Awareness Week and if giving up feels like too grim a prospect here's Kirsty with some wisdom from the other side of sobriety.

Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
'Sober spring' turned into a 100-day habit for Kirsty. Now what? Image: Shutterstock.
By Kirsty Strickland

Alcohol Awareness Week kicked off on Monday with the theme ‘alcohol and cost’.

The campaign, run by the charity Alcohol Change UK, aims to raise awareness of the personal and societal costs of drinking.

It doesn’t sound like the cheeriest of initiatives but there’s no doubting it’s a necessary one.

The goal is “a Britain with alcohol, but without serious alcohol harm”, says the group

“This vision of a healthier, happier country is within our grasp if we embrace some changes.”

Well, who can argue with that?

The writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "I have condiments in my fridge that are older than my period of sobriety. But that hasn't stopped me from becoming a connoisseur of both alcohol-free drinks and smug lifestyle advice."

Healthier and happier was what I was aiming for when I signed up to Alcohol Change UK’s ‘Sober Spring’ challenge earlier in the year.

I completed the challenge. Turns out giving up alcohol is achievable. And now it’s summer and I still haven’t had my first boozy sip of the season  – yet.

Clearly there are upsides to the sober life then. I’m still figuring it out.

But I’m also still sober. So something must be going right.

Giving up alcohol – focus on the positives

As a society, I’d say we’re pretty clued-up on the downsides of alcohol use.

A recent survey commissioned by Alcohol Change UK found one in seven drinkers is reported to be worried about how much they are drinking.

Many of us will have experienced the debilitating hangover and increased anxiety that comes after a heavy night out.

Two hands, one pouring alcohol into a glass held by the other, in front of the remains of a messy party.
Giving up alcohol means giving up unpleasant side-effects. Image: Shutterstock.

We know it’s a poison. That it is ruinous for our brains, our livers, and pretty much every other part of our bodies.

But one of the biggest barriers to people cutting back on their alcohol use is nervousness about how they will socialise, date or just generally enjoy themselves without the aid of a drink.

Maybe If we want to reduce the risks and costs associated with our hard-boozing culture, we should spend less time talking about the downsides of saying ‘no’ to wine o’clock and a bit more time talking about the benefits of moderation and sobriety.

I’ve quit alcohol, I’m not giving up dishing out advice too

Over the last 100 days I’ve learned a lot about myself.

The first is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that I’m writing this column in the first place.

It seems I have a very annoying tendency to prematurely claim expertise where no such expertise exists.

Two people, casually dressed and seated on a step. Both are smoking cigarettes, one is holding a beer bottle.
Kirsty has said ‘so long’ to cigarettes and alcohol. Image: Shutterstock.

When I stopped smoking, I felt compelled to impart my new-found cessation wisdom on any smokers who had the misfortune to stumble across my path.

Now I’m the same with giving up alcohol.

I have condiments in my fridge that are older than my period of sobriety. But that hasn’t stopped me from becoming a connoisseur of both alcohol-free drinks and smug lifestyle advice.

“Do you want to feel more motivated, more energised, more ALIVE? Simply switch out your nightly G+T for a builders tea and prepare to feel amazing!”

That kind of thing.

Energy and clarity, I’ll drink to that

I found I was at my most insufferable roughly 30 days in.

This was when I experienced what the sober community refer to as the ‘pink cloud’ effect.

I felt on top of the world.

Appreciation was the order of the day. I marvelled at both the fundamental beauty of the world and the abundance of blessings that the universe had graciously bestowed upon me.

It was a bit weird to be honest and thankfully it soon wore off.

And now, 100 days in, I’m a little less insufferable, but no less sober.

Despite what some social media influencers might tell you, giving up alcohol won’t solve all your problems.

But what it does offer is the energy and clarity you might need to become a slightly happier and healthier version of yourself.

