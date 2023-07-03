LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s pre-season trip will be vital for team spirit – but it’ll be changed days from wild Romania trip with taxi smash and Nacho Novo fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s pre-season trip will be vital for team spirit – but it’ll be changed days from wild Romania trip with taxi smash and Nacho Novo fighting

Training camps are key to building team spirit, says ex-Dens defender Lee Wilkie.

Nacho Novo
Former Dundee striker Nacho Novo.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee are heading for Ireland this week for a pre-season trip under the watchful eye of new boss Tony Docherty.

These training camps are really important, in my experience.

Not only are you getting some games in, usually against different kinds of opposition than you are used to, but it’s also great for a new boss to really get to know his players.

It really does accelerate the process of bedding in new additions to the group and allows the coaching staff to see what their players are like away from the normality of training days at home.

The games are good and fitness is important but the big thing is team spirit.

The down time can be just as key.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the training pitch. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

After a normal training day, a lot of the players will be heading home to their families but obviously being away means they spend much more time together.

It’s all changed now from 20 or 30 years ago, the drinking culture certainly has.

But I’ve no doubt the players will have the opportunity to let their hair down and building shared stories of nights out or whatever really builds that team spirit, just like any workplace.

As long as it doesn’t go too far!

Taxi trouble and naughty Nacho Novo

I have distinct memories of things getting a bit wild in Romania when I was at Dundee.

We ended up in a car crash thanks to a crazy Romanian taxi driver!

We were out and about – I think it was myself, Gavin Rae and Lee Mair in the taxi – and we were all going to the casino.

But the driver didn’t know where he was going and drove past it.

Lee Wilkie in action for Dundee in 2003.
Lee Wilkie in action for Dundee in 2003.

However, instead of turning around he decided to reverse at about 40mph.

Another taxi came round the corner and we smashed right into the front of it!

It was lucky no one got badly hurt.

Then in the casino, Nacho Novo ended up in a bit of a scrap with the bouncers and we got chucked out.

Things have changed since then but those stories stuck around and built the camaraderie in the dressing-room.

Dee kids

Being away with the team will help the youngsters at Dundee as well.

It was good to see a number of them get a run out on Saturday at Brechin and do well.

Tony Docherty has already said if they are good enough, they’ll get a chance.

Dundee youngsters get ready to enter the pitch.
Dundee made a host of changes at Brechin with youngsters getting a chance for the final half-hour. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.

And having some of them away in Ireland, spending time with the first team and seeing how they prepare for games, conduct themselves etc will do plenty for their development.

As will a bit of game time during these friendlies.

Hopefully, we’ll see Zach Robinson back in dark blue as well.

That’s a really decent signing. Robinson showed real promise last season and it’s a big signing for Docherty.

Every capture so far looks promising for different reasons.

I think they’ll still need another striker but Robinson is a major addition.

More from The Courier

Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend. Image: Supplied and James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day
Mansefield reached the final of Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: Savills.
Beautiful Perthshire house featured in Scotland's Home of the Year on sale for £800k
The assault allegedly happened at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
Three teens charged in connection with assault in Dundee park
Ian Blackford and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon
Ian Blackford 'didn't know about £100k SNP motorhome' in Fife
Four small dishes in Loco Rita's Dundee.
Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita's for Dundee Restaurant Week
CR0043760, Laura Devlin, Courier Country. FLying Scotsman Centenary. Picture Shows: Crowds turn out to watch The Flying Scotman as it passes through Dundee on its journey from Edinburgh to Aberdeen. Monday 3rd July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife
The assault happened in Good News, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Drunken thug punched disabled shopper in Cowdenbeath