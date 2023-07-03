LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s pre-season trip will be vital for team spirit – but it’ll be changed days from wild Romania trip with taxi smash and Nacho Novo fighting

Dundee are heading for Ireland this week for a pre-season trip under the watchful eye of new boss Tony Docherty.

These training camps are really important, in my experience.

Not only are you getting some games in, usually against different kinds of opposition than you are used to, but it’s also great for a new boss to really get to know his players.

It really does accelerate the process of bedding in new additions to the group and allows the coaching staff to see what their players are like away from the normality of training days at home.

The games are good and fitness is important but the big thing is team spirit.

The down time can be just as key.

After a normal training day, a lot of the players will be heading home to their families but obviously being away means they spend much more time together.

It’s all changed now from 20 or 30 years ago, the drinking culture certainly has.

But I’ve no doubt the players will have the opportunity to let their hair down and building shared stories of nights out or whatever really builds that team spirit, just like any workplace.

As long as it doesn’t go too far!

Taxi trouble and naughty Nacho Novo

I have distinct memories of things getting a bit wild in Romania when I was at Dundee.

We ended up in a car crash thanks to a crazy Romanian taxi driver!

We were out and about – I think it was myself, Gavin Rae and Lee Mair in the taxi – and we were all going to the casino.

But the driver didn’t know where he was going and drove past it.

However, instead of turning around he decided to reverse at about 40mph.

Another taxi came round the corner and we smashed right into the front of it!

It was lucky no one got badly hurt.

Then in the casino, Nacho Novo ended up in a bit of a scrap with the bouncers and we got chucked out.

Things have changed since then but those stories stuck around and built the camaraderie in the dressing-room.

Dee kids

Being away with the team will help the youngsters at Dundee as well.

It was good to see a number of them get a run out on Saturday at Brechin and do well.

Tony Docherty has already said if they are good enough, they’ll get a chance.

And having some of them away in Ireland, spending time with the first team and seeing how they prepare for games, conduct themselves etc will do plenty for their development.

As will a bit of game time during these friendlies.

Hopefully, we’ll see Zach Robinson back in dark blue as well.

That’s a really decent signing. Robinson showed real promise last season and it’s a big signing for Docherty.

Every capture so far looks promising for different reasons.

I think they’ll still need another striker but Robinson is a major addition.