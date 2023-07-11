JIM SPENCE: BBC presenter witch hunt is a sign of dangerous times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: BBC presenter witch hunt is a sign of dangerous times

The BBC hasn't covered itself in glory in the case of a presenter accused of paying a young person for sexually explicit images. But then, neither have a lot of people.

BBC sign outside BBC headquarters in London.
No one has been named in the BBC presenter scandal but that hasn't stopped social media users having a field day. Image: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
By Jim Spence

My old employer, the BBC, is less nimble than a tap dancer in clogs when it comes to handling bad news stories affecting in-house workings.

The fact it has taken them seven weeks to speak to the unnamed presenter at the centre of allegations that he paid a teenager for sexually explicit images makes them look like a sloth on its day off.

Now the police have asked them to pause their internal investigation while they conduct their own inquiries.

It, at least, gives the Corporation an opportunity to reassess its in-house procedures, which look ponderously complacent in the wake of the current claim.

But the BBC’s reputation is still scarred by the Jimmy Savile scandal, after it emerged the former star had spent much of his career pursuing his perverted activities, amid claims of a cover up.

the writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "There's a darker side to all of us, which often wants to believe the worst about others. "

As an employer they owe the unnamed presenter a duty of care for his privacy.

They must also pay due attention to any impact on his mental health and wellbeing.

And that has to be balanced by a robust filtering process, to establish which complaints are credible and potentially criminal and those which are time-wasting.

BBC presenter scandal highlights wider concerns

There is also a duty to ensure fairness for the complainer, as well as the young person involved in the allegations, who intriguingly now appears to be denying through a lawyer that anything untoward went on at all.

And until the police got involved in the case, there was also the matter of the public interest to weigh up, as to how much could and should be divulged.

BBC presenter Jimmy Savile in trademark shell-suit on the set of his show Jim'll Fix It, giving a thumbs up and holding a Jim Fixed It For Me medallion.
The BBC’s procedures have been under scrutiny since the Jimmy Savile scandal.

But there is already a whiff of the Salem witch trials about the case.

And while mainstream media outlets haven’t named the presenter, in a world where nothing escapes the microscope of social media, various names have been bandied about freely.

The fact that it was Rupert Murdoch’s Sun newspaper which ran the story and that there’s little love lost between the BBC and his organisation, adds fuel to the fire-fighting which the broadcaster now has to do.

And irrespective of the eventual outcome of the matter there’s also a wider point at issue here about the kind of society we’re in danger of becoming.

‘No smoke without fire’? Dark truth behind BBC presenter accusations

I’m increasingly concerned about folk making false and vexatious accusations.

Rupert Murdoch in dark suit jacket and white unbuttoned shirt looking towards photographers as he arrives at a party.
Rupert Murdoch, publisher of The Sun, which broke the BBC presenter story. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

I take the view that such individuals should suffer exactly the same fate that they want for those they wrongly accuse or defame.

I’m also a big supporter of tougher laws to hammer social media sites and others who allow wrongful accusations to be published.

Currently it’s an unnamed BBC presenter at the middle of these unproven allegations. But that has led to a bonfire of spurious names being thrown around as to the true identity.

As the old adage says: ‘a lie is halfway around the world before the truth has its boots on’.

And the potential damage to innocent parties in a situation like this is incalculable.

camera crews in the plaza outside BBC headquarters in London.
Journalists outside BBC HQ in London as the presenter scandal continues. image: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

The desire to believe there’s no smoke without fire – even when there’s very often not a trace of fumes – is one of the least edifying features of humanity.

There’s a darker side to all of us, which often wants to believe the worst about others.

Yet there are many reasons why people make allegations.

It can be a mistake as to another’s actual or real intentions, or a misreading of innocent words or actions.

It can also stem from much baser and more complex motives, from the malicious to mental illness, or even seeking to financially profit from false and unfounded allegations.

But a dangerous climate is festering. And it needs to be tempered carefully lest it becomes a raging bonfire which consumes us all.

