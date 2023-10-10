JIM SPENCE: Voters have decided SNP’s student-level philosophies are past their sell-by date

My opinion last week that the SNP were heading for the political rocks came true in Rutherglen.

Labour wiped the floor, with the Nats soundly rejected by the voters.

Some have suggested the SNP should rethink their approach but it’s pointless; any immediate prospects of independence are surely dead in the water.

The voters passed judgement on their calamitous governance along with their inept green accomplices.

Lacking intellectual heft

Having peered over the edge of the precipice at the prospect of further disastrous administration of Scotland, the electorate issued surely the first of many P45s for the Nats.

And one poll this week for Westminster Voting Intentions sees the SNP drop from 3% to 1%, signifying a near wipe-out of their MP’s at Westminster next year.

The SNP are the independence movement despite what smaller parties like Alba and unattached Indy voters may think.

If ever independence was achieved it’s the SNP who would have their hands on all the levers of power, having also hugely commandeered much of Scottish public and private institutional life.

The same folk currently running things would still be running things and their policies, rejected by voters last week, on transgender issues and a headlong suicidal rush to immediate net zero would be a recipe for economic and social upheaval.

By a huge majority voters decided those whose student-level political philosophies have proven incapable of governing competently were past their sell-by date.

They decided that those politicians lack the intellectual heft and skills to run a capable government.

Their infighting, backbiting and preferential treatment of nodding dogs undid them.

Those few able folk in the ranks prepared to challenge daft ideas like putting a male rapist in a woman’s prison, or rushing headlong into a green future without the slightest idea of how to keep the lights on, have been sidelined and the electorate recognised that.

The SNP is incapable of change and those nationalists unattached to them know it.

Those still on board will go down with the sinking ship because they’re incapable of serious politics which sometimes demands the ability to accept compromise and hear different opinions.

Foolish policies won’t wash

I said last week that in next year’s election Sir Keir Starmer need do nothing but let the SNP and the Tories make their mistakes, however he must avoid self-immolation by his party’s virtue signalling self-righteous sect.

He ruthlessly purged the party of the vapid serial non achiever Jeremy Corbyn, but he may also need to rid Labour of others too.

Like the Islington ingrate, there are others who are a danger to his hopes of achieving power and bringing help to those in the country who need it most.

Labour was always a broad church but it can’t afford worshippers venerating the far left politics which the majority of voters consistently reject.

Labour is a social democratic party not a socialist party.

Those who want the sort of socialism Corbyn offered in his ill-fated spell as leader are small in number but dangerous to hopes of getting rid of the Tories.

They should set up their own party and see how they fare.

There’s a reason why far left politics have failed in every country they’ve been tried in.

They’re superficially attractive with notions of fairness and equality at their heart, but many of their aims are fundamentally at odds with human greed.

The SNP have found that foolish policies won’t wash – and Starmer knows that too.

To ensure Labour doesn’t self-destruct with victory in sight he must pragmatically remember principles are pointless without power and jettison anyone endangering victory prospects.