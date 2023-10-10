Fife to benefit from £450m Rosebank oil field contract

A £450 million contract for the recently approved Rosebank oil field 80 miles from Shetland will see work carried out in Fife.

TechnipFMC has won a major contract for the project which is due to start producing oil from 2026.

If drilling does start on time, Rosebank could account for 8% of the UK’s total oil production between 2026 and 2030.

TechnipFMC Fife role in Rosebank project

The contract, awarded by Equinor, covers the manufacture and installation of subsea production systems, flexible and rigid pipe, and umbilicals.

It has now emerged that the Fife workforce will be involved in the project.

Sarah Cridland, UK country manager at TechnipFMC, explained: “This contract is good news for TechnipFMC locations across the country.

“It supports existing jobs and provides opportunities for people who want to continue or start a career in the energy industry.

“In Dunfermline, we will design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems.

“The umbilicals that power and control our subsea systems will be designed and made in Newcastle.

“And construction and loadout of the rigid pipe will take place at our spoolbase in Evanton.

“The project will be led from our facility in Aberdeen. The city is also the operational base for our fleet of vessels, which will install all equipment for the development.

“Contracts like Rosebank help enable the new opportunities the energy transition presents.”

Emphasis on benefitting local firms

The contract will also have a positive impact on the wider economy. TechnipFMC has committed approximately £400m of the total award to local value creation.

The Rosebank project has faced widespread criticism due to its impact on climate change.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was the “right long-term decision” for securing oil supplies in the UK.

In June, a climate activist wearing a Rishi Sunak mask poured ‘oil’ on a person dressed as a gannet during a protest at Dundee Harbour.