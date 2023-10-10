Fife to benefit from £450m Rosebank oil field contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife to benefit from £450m Rosebank oil field contract

The design, engineering and manufacture of subsea infrastructure will take place in Fife.

By Rob McLaren
An oil rig in the North Sea. Image: Viaro
An oil rig in the North Sea. Image: Viaro

A £450 million contract for the recently approved Rosebank oil field 80 miles from Shetland will see work carried out in Fife.

TechnipFMC has won a major contract for the project which is due to start producing oil from 2026.

If drilling does start on time, Rosebank could account for 8% of the UK’s total oil production between 2026 and 2030.

TechnipFMC Fife role in Rosebank project

The contract, awarded by Equinor, covers the manufacture and installation of subsea production systems, flexible and rigid pipe, and umbilicals.

It has now emerged that the Fife workforce will be involved in the project.

Sarah Cridland, UK country manager at TechnipFMC, explained: “This contract is good news for TechnipFMC locations across the country.

“It supports existing jobs and provides opportunities for people who want to continue or start a career in the energy industry.

“In Dunfermline, we will design, engineer, and manufacture subsea production systems.

TechnipFMC in Dunfermline will work on the Rosebank project. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The umbilicals that power and control our subsea systems will be designed and made in Newcastle.

“And construction and loadout of the rigid pipe will take place at our spoolbase in Evanton.

“The project will be led from our facility in Aberdeen. The city is also the operational base for our fleet of vessels, which will install all equipment for the development.

“Contracts like Rosebank help enable the new opportunities the energy transition presents.”

Emphasis on benefitting local firms

The contract will also have a positive impact on the wider economy. TechnipFMC has committed approximately £400m of the total award to local value creation.

The Rosebank project has faced widespread criticism due to its impact on climate change.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was the “right long-term decision” for securing oil supplies in the UK.

In June, a climate activist wearing a Rishi Sunak mask poured ‘oil’ on a person dressed as a gannet during a protest at Dundee Harbour.

More from Business

The Alternative Board (TAB) is expanding in to Tayside. Image: Engage PR
Networking group for business leaders to expand into Angus, Dundee and Perth
Gas prices rose around 13% after the news (Yui Mok/PA)
Gas prices soar after reports pipeline leak is ‘not an accident’
Workers will walk out at the Coventry site (Phil Barnett/PA)
Amazon workers to strike over pay on Black Friday
The UK has become a world leader in offshore wind power (Peter Byrne/PA)
World’s largest wind farm starts production off Yorkshire coast
Netflix UK has revealed its sales grew last year as the streaming platform gained more and higher-paying subscribers (Netflix/PA)
Netflix UK sales grow as it gains more and higher-paying subscribers
The Bank warned of possible higher debt burdens for households in the future (PA)
Longer mortgage contracts may mean long-term struggle for households, Bank warns
At 8.18% at the start of October, the average standard variable rate across all deposit sizes was at the highest level on Moneyfacts’ electronic records (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average standard variable rate mortgage hit record 8.18% in October – Moneyfacts
The Serious Fraud Office launched an investigation in 2018 (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Four in court over Patisserie Valerie collapse
T. Paterson Jeweller in Perth High Street. Image: T. Paterson Jeweller
Perth jeweller's unique Scottish freshwater pearl licence could boost city
(PA)
Food fraud hotline launched as crime costs UK up to £2 billion a year