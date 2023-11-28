MARTEL MAXWELL: When did playing loud TikTok videos on a train become acceptable?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: When did playing loud TikTok videos on a train become acceptable?

An irksome passenger leaves our columnist wondering if we're becoming part robot.

Overhearing social media videos on TikTok and Instagram is becoming more common
Overhearing social media videos on TikTok and Instagram is becoming more common
By Martel Maxwell

QUESTION: Is it acceptable to listen to videos on your phone at high volume on public transport?

This was what I was thinking yesterday, on the final leg of an eight hour round trip to West Cumbria.

The carriage on the Edinburgh to Dundee train was quiet and cosy and, given my toes had finally thawed (the derelict four bed I’d been filming was colder inside than outside) I might even grab a nap.

At this moment, a teenage boy in a beanie sat opposite me. He didn’t make eye contact; because his eyes never lifted from his phone screen.

A ScotRail train at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It was loud. TikTok videos played one after the other, some for a few seconds until he tired and scrolled to the next clip. There was incessant gunfire in one that ripped through the carriage. I caught a woman’s eye – a look of shared bewilderment.

Surely he’d look up and realise. Instead, he scrolled to a man swearing and laughing and swearing some more.

I thought it might be a wind up – that Ant and Dec would jump out and say we’d all been pranked. The boy must have watched 30 clips and not once did his expression change.

Don’t look up

It’s said we’re becoming part robot, such is our reliance on feeding our brains with stuff – whatever our particular ‘stuff’ of choice, from cute kittens to cage fighting to life hacks to football.

And we don’t look up – to see the beauty of the east coast of Scotland flashing by on a train, the sun setting or rising, a smile from a passerby, a lady struggling with her shopping.

We miss the first steps of our children because our heads are down – or we’re trying so hard to capture it on camera to post on social media, we don’t take it into the memory box of our minds and lives.

Mobile phones are now a fundamental part of most children’s lives.

Kids who see a magazine for the first time try to scroll down the page, or zoom in as they do on mum’s phone.

Hands up, this was me – I watched as my youngest did just this a few years ago.

And this boy was oblivious to the woman a metre away boring a hole into his head with my stare – for the hour and 23 minute duration of our journey.

And when you think about that – really think about it – that a device has made us blind to what’s happening in front of our noses, it’s kind of mind blowing.

Lessons in phone and noise etiquette in schools

Next question: Is it acceptable to ask such a noise-bearer, to please put the volume down? Is that a voice of reason or an out of touch Grinch?

I asked this on X, formerly Twitter, and everyone was as irked.

“So annoying. Happens all the time. Ever heard of headphones?” Said Bob.

“Don’t get me started,” said another, “and when people put their phones on speaker and we all have to listen? Argh!”

Here’s an idea. How about a lesson in phone and noise etiquette in schools? That’s not to say it’s just kids who blast – but it would be a start.

I didn’t muster the courage to ask this lad to quieten down. But if no one does, how will he ever know?

I’m sure you’ll let me know if I was right or wrong.

More from Opinion

The new virtual production facility will be built at Dundee's Water's Edge. Image: Abertay University.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee is cementing its reputation as a growing global tech hub
'The violence and abuse of women continues to blight our communities.'
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Male violence against women is all so depressingly normal and routine
2
An apple gift-wrapped with a bow.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Why I'm giving my daughter's teacher a Christmas present - even though…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB column pavement parking Picture shows; Opinion pavement parking. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement parking ban is great way to penalise motorists for Dundee's poor…
9
Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Why ‘loyalty’ is word most apt to describe Humza Yousaf’s political career
Would John Alexander make such a public call if he wasn't confident of success? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Does John Alexander’s bold announcement mean Dundee’s fortunes are finally changing?
Businessman Gary Rooney donated £3,000-worth of toys to the Help for Kids Christmas appeal at its winter ball.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Help for Kids is making sure deprived children wake up with a…
Rosyth joiner Brandon McLachlan, who has nine police assault convictions, was given one last chance to stay out of trouble.
JIM SPENCE: Police increasingly thrown under bus by those they safeguard
Dundee Winterfest has been scaled back.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m positive about future of events in Dundee despite Winterfest decision
photo shows Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in a warehouse.
COURIER OPINION: Gordon Brown shows how project forged in Fife could help take on…