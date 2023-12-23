REBECCA BAIRD: I won’t be at church on Christmas morning – but landmark decision has lit a tiny tealight in my lapsed heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: I won’t be at church on Christmas morning – but landmark decision has lit a tiny tealight in my lapsed heart

A new ruling from the Vatican this week has Rebecca recalling the Christmas masses of her childhood.

Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

“Church is the worst bit of Christmas.”

As an adult, I realise the irony of that statement, given the whole Jesus’ birthday aspect of Christmas.

But as a child, stuffed into an itchy woolly jumper and and dragged away from my shiny new toys into a drab, draughty church on Christmas morning, I thought the whole sombre ritual a cruel punishment after being a good wee girl all year round.

But we had to go, because my gran said so.

Rarely listening to the low drone of the call-and-response Catholic mass, all to do with lambs and sins, I’d amuse myself instead by eyeing the Stations of the Cross which were carved into the walls, just below the ceiling.

I could never remember the ‘real’ story, so I’d make different ones up each week, based on the faceless figures and the positions of their eerily long limbs.

Or I’d fixate in wonder on the pristine, white French roll of the old lady who usually sat in front of us, held in place by a mesmerising crystal pin. Her hair was so reliable – always right there, in front of my face, each and every Sunday.

Maybe what I got out of her hair is what some people got out of religion.

My favourite part was when the altar servers would tinkle their tiny wee chimes and then Stuff Would Happen.

People would move, or the priest would do something other than drone – he’d start chanting, and I believed he believed what he was saying, for a minute.

On Christmas Day, during the Communion procession, a little extra time would be allowed for people to stop and admire the shabby, but still elaborate life-sized Nativity scene that would be constructed next to the altar.

A nativity scene like this one in Aberdeen used to fascinate Rebecca. Image: Darrell Benns.

I loved the porcelain donkey; he had very sad eyes, and I always wanted to pet his cold ears.

Then after the service, which seemed to go on even longer than usual when the promise of cherry cake waited at home, we’d go up to the front, and I’d get to drop a clattering 50p piece into the tin so my gran could light a candle for her mother, and her sister, and her dad.

It smelled nice there, but I couldn’t tell if that was the tealights or the mad incense that Father Leo had been wafting about.

Come to think of it, I actually didn’t mind going to mass all that much. I just didn’t get the whole God bit.

Church has no place in my Christmas now

These days, my gran is gone, and I haven’t stepped foot inside a Scottish church in years, other than to attend funerals.

But whenever I go abroad, I visit the churches in other places.

Somehow, it feels easier to see a church as an example of stunning architecture and enjoy its comforting familiarity when the scriptures which I’ve spent so long unknotting from my brain are in a foreign language.

Rebecca visiting the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, 2019. Image: Rebecca Baird.

But the truth is, churches are necessarily religious, no matter how little attention you pay to the words.

And the fundamental divisions between my own moral compass and the teachings of the faith I was baptised into have meant that in adulthood, church isn’t the worst part of Christmas – it’s no part of it at all.

That’s never made me sad; it’s just the way it is. But this week, the Vatican made a landmark announcement which lit the tiniest wee tealight in my lapsed heart.

Same-sex blessings is huge step forward

Pope Francis has approved blessings for same-sex couples, for the first time in the Catholic Church’s history.

Pope Francis’ audience with the Employees of the Holy See and the Governorate of the Vatican City State for Christmas greetings, 2023. Image: Vatican Media.

And at a point in my life where I thought I was past caring what a hypocritical, scandal-ridden, disgustingly opulent organisation does or doesn’t say is OK, I was surprised to find myself excited by this news.

It’s still a thousand steps behind what I’d consider a progressive society, but having spent the first 17 years of my life steeped in the musty drudge of faith, I know it’s a huge leap forward for Catholic communities.

I still won’t be attending church on Christmas morning – the gap in ideologies is still too large, albeit smaller now.

Rebecca holds fond memories of lighting candles with her gran at church. Image: Shutterstock.

But the thought that queer people and their families might find some ease in their hearts at Christmas Day mass this year has healed up a bit of me that misses that donkey, and those tealights.

And it’s given me hope that this Christmas, maybe humanity is moving in the right direction.

More from Opinion

Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Angus pagan councillor defends Altany Craik’s right to be creative after ‘sexy and satanic’…
Mary Earps (centre) poses with her trophy after winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year alongside third placed Katarina Johnson-Thompson (left) and second placed Stuart Broad during the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Question of Sport had reached the end of the road but BBC…
3
Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP budget is a tragedy – and Shona Robison could win an…
5
Shona Robison Scottish budget parliament
ALASDAIR CLARK: Scottish politicians need to ditch scripts and be brave enough to debate
2
Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: All of Dundee should have their say in survey – it could…
23
Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?
Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: We must protect our NHS or risk losing it for good
5
Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Evening Telegraph's Dundonian exhibition shows Keiller Centre has a future
Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: My dad loved Christmas – I wish he had chance to watch…
Pope Francis announced that same-sex couples can receive blessings in the Catholic church. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: It's office Christmas party season, and I have the fear already
2

Conversation