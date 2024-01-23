MARTEL MAXWELL: American wedding guests will be blown away by Scotland – despite Storm Isha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: American wedding guests will be blown away by Scotland – despite Storm Isha

Some say that rain is good luck on your wedding day - which bodes well for one couple getting married in the midst of storms Isha and Jocelyn.

Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn have hit the UK in quick succession
By Martel Maxwell

AS you read this, I’ll be hoofing it up at a wedding near Inverness.

The weather may not have come as too much of a surprise to the groom Fraser, a TV director I used to work with on Hammer, given he’s from the west coast of Scotland.

But poor Kayla, the beautiful American bride who’s flown her family from the States for her fairytale Scottish wedding at Achnagairn Castle, only to be blown away during the pictures, last seen somewhere near Longforgan.

Somewhat like uninvited distant aunts rocking up to your wedding, Storms Isha and Jocelyn came thundering in.

Achangairn Estate in Inverness. Supplied by Beeline PR Date; Unknown

But, while Kayla may not get the blue sky photos, with snow-capped mountains she no doubt dreamed of, when the chips are down, the American contingent will see what we’re really made of.

For starters, they’ll still see the beauty of our country; men dressed with pride in kilts and trews, birling the ladies to the fiddles and accordion. There may be bagpipes, The Selkirk Grace, a bar that goes like the Glasgow Fair.

But more, there’s an attitude belonging to Scots which will make more of a lasting impression on guests than anything else.

Crack on

Upon calling one of the groomsmen, Matthew, to check everything was OK – that people actually would make it to the wedding amidst the storms – he said: “It’s January at a castle in the Highlands, we’ll keep an eye on everyone getting here safely and when that’s done, it’s going to be brilliant.”

He’s right. We crack on and when all else fails, we see humour in the situation.

Glasgow hit by ‘twister’

Like the video that’s gone viral of the tornado Met forecasters warned would hit the UK at the start of the week. I thought it was a joke at first, with guidance even to stay away from windows in case the twister hit.

Cue: the Scottish footage as it happened. You watch the video, waiting, waiting, peering at an expanse of land. And then, slowly it appears – the ‘twister’ in the form of the ice lolly, coming into view on screen.

Maybe it’s a phrase particular to Scottish weddings – I remember it said at my own during an April shower that lasted most of the afternoon – that rain is a sign of luck for a happy marriage.

This American-Scots couple we are celebrating now are very much in love and I’ve no doubt they’ll have the wedding of their dreams, come hail, rain or Aunt Jocelyn.

