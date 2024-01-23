Dundee Dundee man reported missing found safe and well Eddie Copland was last seen in the Victoria Road area on Thursday 4 January. By Ben MacDonald Updated January 23 2024, 9:49pm Updated January 23 2024, 9:49pm Share Dundee man reported missing found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4875189/concerns-grow-for-missing-man-40-last-seen-in-dundee/ Copy Link Missing Dundee man Eddie Copland has been found safe and well. Image: Police Scotland A 40-year-old man reported missing from Dundee has been found safe and well. Eddie Copland was reported missing from the Victoria Road area on Thursday January 4. Police have thanked members of the public who shared the appeal.