ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Law is a special place

One of the first things that you notice when you drive across the Tay Road Bridge is the landscape of Dundee’s wonderful skyline as you head into the city – and the dominating feature of the skyline is the beautiful Dundee Law.

The Dundee Law is a popular spot for locals and visitors in the city and was recently named as one of the top five best views in Scotland by The Times – and it isn’t rather a surprise considering the beauty that it holds of the panoramic view of Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

It is one of my favourite parts of Dundee, with it holding a lot of memories for me and my family and of course, was the location which grew my love for my home city, as my auntie took me up there a few times when I was younger.

We also went up during my brother’s graduation where we got photos with him with the stunning views of Dundee, the bridges over the Tay and Fife.

It was a lovely day as well which made it even better.

And of course, it was the backdrop for my photoshoot when I was announced as a columnist for the Tele.

So some personal memories have been made there for me and my family.

Dundee Law is a special place

The Dundee Law holds a very interesting amount of history, from being a fort which was inhabited during the Iron Age, to being used as an air raid shelter during the Second World War.

The beauty of the Law was showcased on a wider scale when Dundee hosted the Tour of Britain in 1989 where the top of the Law was the location of the finish line.

Not a bad view to end such an exciting end to the opening race.

Next year marks the centenary of the opening of the war memorial that was erected on top of the Law to remember those who died in conflict.

It has become a symbol of our city and a source of pride for Dundonians. I look forward to seeing what commemorations may be in store for one of city’s most prominent landmarks.

One of the interesting subjects I always get fascinated about is the Law Tunnel which used to run under the hill and was a crucial section of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

There have been campaigns to reopen the tunnel and turn it into a tourist attraction – something I would definitely be on board with because it does hold a lot of interesting history, but the only snag is the accessibility.

The only entrance is through a manhole on the southern end of the hill.

It has been 10 years since there was a last focus on the campaign, so maybe it’s about time to reignite the debate – and is something that I would love to see.

The Dundee Law is such a special place for Dundonians, and it is one that holds a fascinating amount of historic significance for our city.