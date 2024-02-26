ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Law is a special place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Law is a special place

The Dundee Law has become a symbol of the city and holds a fascinating amount of historic significance.

View of Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
View of Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
By Andrew Batchelor

One of the first things that you notice when you drive across the Tay Road Bridge is the landscape of Dundee’s wonderful skyline as you head into the city – and the dominating feature of the skyline is the beautiful Dundee Law.

The Dundee Law is a popular spot for locals and visitors in the city and was recently named as one of the top five best views in Scotland by The Times – and it isn’t rather a surprise considering the beauty that it holds of the panoramic view of Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

It is one of my favourite parts of Dundee, with it holding a lot of memories for me and my family and of course, was the location which grew my love for my home city, as my auntie took me up there a few times when I was younger.

Andrew Batchelor at the Law. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

We also went up during my brother’s graduation where we got photos with him with the stunning views of Dundee, the bridges over the Tay and Fife.

It was a lovely day as well which made it even better.

And of course, it was the backdrop for my photoshoot when I was announced as a columnist for the Tele.

So some personal memories have been made there for me and my family.

Dundee Law is a special place

The Dundee Law holds a very interesting amount of history, from being a fort which was inhabited during the Iron Age, to being used as an air raid shelter during the Second World War.

The beauty of the Law was showcased on a wider scale when Dundee hosted the Tour of Britain in 1989 where the top of the Law was the location of the finish line.

Not a bad view to end such an exciting end to the opening race.

Next year marks the centenary of the opening of the war memorial that was erected on top of the Law to remember those who died in conflict.

It has become a symbol of our city and a source of pride for Dundonians. I look forward to seeing what commemorations may be in store for one of city’s most prominent landmarks.

The Law, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

One of the interesting subjects I always get fascinated about is the Law Tunnel which used to run under the hill and was a crucial section of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

There have been campaigns to reopen the tunnel and turn it into a tourist attraction – something I would definitely be on board with because it does hold a lot of interesting history, but the only snag is the accessibility.

The only entrance is through a manhole on the southern end of the hill.

It has been 10 years since there was a last focus on the campaign, so maybe it’s about time to reignite the debate – and is something that I would love to see.

The Dundee Law is such a special place for Dundonians, and it is one that holds a fascinating amount of historic significance for our city.

