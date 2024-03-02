REBECCA BAIRD: Someone is leaving spooky stories in a Dundee park – and I’m all in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Someone is leaving spooky stories in a Dundee park – and I’m all in

Dundee author George Burton's stories are dotted around the Dundee park for visitors to find.

George Burton released Balgay Park: 10 Dark Tales last year. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Well it’s March and spring has sprung, so I’m obviously banging on about Balgay again.

It’s well documented by now that the volcanic hill is one of my favourite places in Dundee and I’ll talk about it any chance I get.

But this time I’m not raving about red squirrels – though for anyone invested in last year’s Squirrelgate, I’ve seen my wee pal twice more since October.

This week’s walk featured a shiny new attraction – stories.

Not the metaphorical stories carried around by each person walking there, or the ones modestly marked by inscriptions on memorial benches.

Proper makey-up tales, laminated and cable tied to various spots across the park.

I spotted the first one as I made my way up the front of the hill, on the Victoria Park side.

Seeing a bright blue piece of A4 paper tied to the bench halfway up, I stopped to check what I thought was a missing pet poster.

In fact, it was something much more surprising – an excerpt from a book.

This macabre chapter featured a wee dog, Derry, who had been unjustly killed.

And it was set right here in Balgay Park.

First thing in the morning, I was still pretty dazed from sleep. But in the space of 100 words, I was hooked.

Who killed Derry? What would happen to them?

The story extract by George Burton was tied to a bench in Balgay Park. Image: Rebecca Baird.

This one was labelled ‘Story 9’, meaning there had to be at least eight others kicking about somewhere.

So off I went, bouncing up the hill with a renewed vigour to look for the rest of the story.

This is what happens when I try to leave the newsroom and go on a serene nature walk.

Second instalment found at iconic bridge

After a short breather at the Mills Observatory where I mentally noted that I should really exercise more, I realised I hadn’t come across any more bits of blue paper.

Still, the view made up for it.

Then, as I crossed the blue bridge, I found another story tied to the railings.

This was ‘Story 6’, a seemingly unrelated but equally eerie paragraph outlining a woman’s walk across the very same stretch of hillside I had just crossed. But rather than finding an intriguing story, she’s met with a disconcerting buzzing noise.

The final line: ‘She chose to remain where she was’ actually did stop me in my tracks as I looked around the park which I now realised was completely empty. Shiver.

George Burton at the blue bridge where another of his story extracts, below, can be found. Image: Supplied.

By this point I was cutting it fine to actually make it to work on time, so I abandoned the search, propelled by the promise of a hot cup of tea after the freezing walk.

But I couldn’t stop thinking about the author, named on the sheets as George Burton.

Who is the man behind Balgay Park tales?

I was imagining how he – or someone, anyway – must have printed the stories out, laminated them, and gathered materials like twine and cable ties to affix them to the park railings and benches.

I wondered if they’d done it under cover of darkness, a stealthy storytelling elf hiding tales overnight to be found by morning walkers.

Looking him up, I found out George was not an elf, but was in fact a real man.

And he’d been interviewed by The Courier ahead of his book’s release last year.

Turns out that though the stories I’d found were from his first book of fiction – the aptly-named Balgay Park – George is well known for his memoirs ‘Wee Georgie’ and ‘Georgie’, about growing up in Dundee.

Well, he’s gained a new fan today.

The nagging question for writers is usually: But who would even want to read that?

I’m thinking it now, as I envision fish suppers being wrapped in this column tomorrow.

And I’d wager that, given how long he put off writing fiction, George might have thought the same thing.

But thanks to this delightful guerrilla publishing effort, I’ll certainly be rerouting my morning walks to take in some more of his tales.

Balgay Park: 10 Dark Tales by George Burton is available now on Amazon

Show some respect for the Willy Wonka girl

This week, the news has been a world of pure imagination.

Between the Kate Middleton disappearance conspiracies and the absolute tragedy of Glasgow’s pitiful Willy Wonka Experience, it’s been a great week to have the internet.

Well, for most of us.

But for one person, it’s been a life-changing, ‘mental’ week full of savage online abuse.

And that person is Kirsty Paterson, the Glasgow actress who played a green-wigged, budget Oompa Loompa in the dodgy Willy Wonka Experience.

Attendees were left disappointed by the Willy Wonka Experience. Image: Stuart Sinclair.

After rocking up to the acting job, Kirsty has said she realised things had gone sour, but she stayed to avoid disappointing her fellow actors and the kids whose families were victims of what was clearly a scam.

But that hasn’t stopped the internet from tearing into the 29-year-old, after a somewhat unflattering picture of her in the Oompa Loompa costume went viral.

She’s been compared to a ‘meth head’ and told she looks old by thousands of strangers on the internet.

I don’t think I’d be looking too pleased either if I went to work and found an empty warehouse full of rightfully angry customers.

It’s one thing to take a rubbish job; it’s another to be abused for your employer’s failures.

Kirsty tried her best to perform for the kids in an absolutely farcical situation.

She may have been playing someone small, but I think that was pretty big of her.

Conversation