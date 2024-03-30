REBECCA BAIRD: Night out in Anstruther pub showed me how special staycations can be

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Night out in Anstruther pub showed me how special staycations can be

A night out in the East Neuk helped Rebecca realise that one person's mundane hometown is another's perfect escape.

A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

“You’re having your birthday night out in… Anstruther? Seriously?”

This was the incredulous reaction of the woman propping up the pool table when myself and a crowd of mates piled into the pub.

It was, a hungover Google search revealed, The Royal Bar. And with its unfussy decor, single pool table and fairly empty selection of tables, I can see in hindsight why she was bemused.

I don’t think a lot of out of towners would beeline for the Royal on their birthday.

At least, going off this regular’s reaction, it doesn’t seem to be a popular pick for parties.

But with my partner’s pals plucked from all corners of the isle and plopped into the East Neuk town for his celebratory birthday staycation, there was no better place for our little crew to end up.

We’re Dundee people, so even though it’s less than an hour away in the car, Anstruther’s coastal quaintness feels like a different wee world.

And after we’d done the compulsory fish and chips (Fish Bar freshness on day one, Waterfront to nurse the drink demons on day two), and walked along the pier, there was nothing for it but to hit the town.

Why do we see our own towns as nothing special?

Attracted first to the swanky New Ship Tavern, we soon found it stappit and opted to find somewhere where, in our incredibly youthful words, “we can actually sit down and hear one another”.

Ageing sure comes at you fast, folks.

Rebecca and her friends spend a staycation weekend in Anstruther, just 40 minutes from home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But we found exactly what we were looking for in the Royal – a seat, a swally, and several competitive games of pool.

It was a brilliant night, and by kicking out time, we’d unravelled the tight knit of regulars and got everyone chatting.

Standing staring out at the sea lapping at the sandstone as the sun came up, the birthday boy insisted it was the best birthday night out he’d ever had.

And coming from someone who’s played the tables in Vegas and sat on beaches in the Sunshine State on his big days before, that’s no small feat.

As I remembered the disbelief on the pool playing woman’s face, I couldn’t help but laugh. I feel the same way every time someone from Europe says they’re holidaying in Scotland.

Why on Earth would you do that?

But it got me thinking about how many places we dismiss as “nothing special” because they feel too close to home.

Rebecca and her partner in Anstruther for a staycation. Image: Rebecca Baird.

When we live in a place, we don’t just take it for granted – we know it too well.

We see all of its problems, and the charm starts to wear away as the relentless grind of life keeps on.

To me, as someone who grew up with the occasional family day out to Anstruther and who regularly finds herself bobbing about Fife for work, booking an Airbnb just 40 minutes over the bridge felt like a bit of a cop out.

If we’d had all the money in the world, I’d have been insisting we go somewhere more far flung, more unusual, more… special.

But we didn’t, so off to Anstruther we went for a nearby staycation. Better than nothing, I thought.

I admit it – I’m a staycation snob

Yet for my boyfriend and his friends, none of whom had ever visited the town, Anstruther was a hidden gem of coastal wonder.

They were thrilled to be in a sparse wee pub in the arse end of nowhere, with just each other and the sea for company. It was oddly moving.

I’ve said before that looking at your own hometown through someone else’s fresh eyes can be a wake up call, but I’ve still always been a bit of a snob about staycations, especially close by ones.

I’m usually of the view that to escape the humdrum of your day-to-day, you need to get far away.

It never made sense to me to spend money staying overnight somewhere when you could just drive home and sleep in your own bed.

But I’ve been looking at it all wrong.

A fresh perspective on a local town – Anstruther. Image: Savills.

Staycations – especially ones in our local area – give us the time to appreciate the beautiful part of the world we work so hard to making a living in.

Holidaying in your own patch means you keep your emissions low, your fuel costs lower and your money going into local businesses.

It allows you to soak up the atmosphere of a place fully, instead of bundling back into cars and buses and wishing you had a bit more time to explore.

And ‘just 40 minutes over the bridge’ might sound a little lame on the way out on your grand adventure – but it sure does sound sweet the morning after the night before.

More from Opinion

First Minister Humza Yousaf
ALASDAIR CLARK: Humza Yousaf survived his first year with little to celebrate
2
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee's council leader hiding from public damages the city's reputation
8
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: We’ve arrived at political mess because too many of us opted out…
3
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
MARTEL MAXWELL: We're spoiled for choice for fine dining in Dundee
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: A sentence I never thought I’d write – Murdo Fraser has a…
22
Lewis Allan and Scott Young are hoping to open Passion Park in Dundee in April.
REBECCA BAIRD: Excitement over Dundee skate park proves 'culture' is people power - not…
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: Make Dundee capital city of UK national grid and watch money roll…
11
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish devolution – success or failure?
3
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf’s ‘Tory-free’ rhetoric is not enough to win SNP votes
3
A new view on staycations: Rebecca's friends look out on to the water at Anstruther. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's abandoned community councils can't become hotbed of hate
7

Conversation