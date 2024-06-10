ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee is brimming with potential for new events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee is brimming with potential for new events

Dundee's vibrant cultural landscape and rich history set the stage for a season of celebration and community pride.

Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships at Aberdeen harbour on a visit before the the 2025 Tall Ship Races. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andrew Batchelor

Summer has arrived, and Dundee is buzzing with anticipation for the exciting events lined up for the season.

The city is ready to welcome residents and visitors to celebrations that showcase Dundee’s rich cultural heritage and dynamic community spirit.

As the Dundee Food Festival and Dundee Cocktail Week approach, everyone is gearing up to enjoy a wide array of culinary delights and mixology experiences.

These events promise to tantalize taste buds with delicious food and creative cocktails, reflecting the city’s vibrant food and drink scene.

Such festivals not only entertain but also support local businesses, contributing to Dundee’s economic vitality.

Dundee’s cultural scene is also expanding beyond traditional entertainment.

Organiser Alice Christison with a selection of cocktails for Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Taylor Swift’s recent visit to Scotland, where she kicked off her Eras Tour in Edinburgh, has sparked discussions among Dundee’s cultural enthusiasts about hosting unique and memorable events within the city’s vibrant surroundings.

Engaging with followers of Dundee Culture has revealed a wealth of ideas and ambitions for future events.

One particularly captivating suggestion is bringing The Tall Ships Race to Dundee.

With Aberdeen set to host this prestigious maritime event next year, the idea of showcasing this grand spectacle in Dundee has generated excitement.

Imagining the majestic tall ships against Dundee’s iconic skyline along the River Tay evokes a sense of breathtaking beauty.

The Tall Ships Race could bring tourists to Dundee and provide a platform for local artists and performers, further enhancing the city’s cultural footprint.

Events highlight what Dundee offers

Football is also in the spotlight as the Euros begin in Germany, with Scotland’s participation creating palpable excitement.

In Dundee, games will be broadcast at Riverside Park’s Dundee Fan Park, fostering an exhilarating atmosphere.

Football has always been a significant part of Dundee’s identity, with the city’s deep connection to the sport evident in its two major teams situated on the same street.

Recalling past ambitions, the city’s near miss in hosting a Euros match in 2008 serves as a reminder of Dundee’s potential to become a hub for major sporting events.

Members of 22A Events team at Riverside. Image: Vikki Clark

Such events could bring pride and unity among Dundonians, providing opportunities for the community to come together in celebration.

While some events, like the Street Soccer Scotland Nations Cup in 2022, faced unforeseen challenges, Dundee’s resilience and innovative spirit ensure it remains a lively and dynamic place.

Dundee is brimming with potential and excitement this summer, from culinary festivals to ambitious event ideas like The Tall Ships Race.

The city’s vibrant cultural landscape and rich history, particularly in football, set the stage for a season of celebration and community pride.

This summer promises to be memorable, with events that not only entertain but also bring the community together, highlighting the best of what Dundee has to offer.

Conversation