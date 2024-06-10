Services through Fife disrupted after person hit by train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Services through Fife disrupted after person hit by train

The person was pronounced dead at a station in Edinburgh on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
person hit on railway line
Train passengers in Fife were warned of disruption. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Services through Fife were disrupted on Monday after a person was hit by a train in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the incident at South Gyle railway station at around 6.40pm.

National Rail reported the incident as having taken place at Dalmeny, just south of the Forth Bridge.

However, British Transport Police has confirmed it actually happened in Edinburgh.

Person pronounced dead at scene

The incident was separate from the discovery of a woman’s body in the Firth of Forth near the railway bridge.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to South Gyle railway station at around 6.41pm last night following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

More from Fife

Dundee Sheriff Court
Fife teenager wrecks nursing career with drunken sexual assault in Dundee
Emergency services at the crash on the A92.
Woman taken to hospital as A92 Newport crash causes huge tailbacks
Alan McIntee
Fife businessman told victim 'I'm going to rip your f***ing head off'
Mario BoncompagnI
Injured puppy seized from Fife owner after 'craft materials' stuck to muzzle
The first train to arrive in Leven on the new Levenmouth rail link on Sunday June 2
8 Levenmouth rail link cancellations in one day prompt ScotRail assurances
2
Body recovered Firth of Forth
Body of woman, 21, recovered from Firth of Forth near railway bridge
Celebrating milestones with the best people. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2024: Best pictures from day one
The B922 near Cluny.
Man, 46, dies after crash in Fife
Emergency services at Glenrothes industrial estate
Fire officers in hazmat suits called to report of potential chemical leak at Glenrothes…
The Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes is looking to fill its empty units. Image: Focus Estate Fund
‘New brands’ for Glenrothes a priority says shopping centre manager

Conversation