Services through Fife disrupted after person hit by train

Services through Fife were disrupted on Monday after a person was hit by a train in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the incident at South Gyle railway station at around 6.40pm.

National Rail reported the incident as having taken place at Dalmeny, just south of the Forth Bridge.

However, British Transport Police has confirmed it actually happened in Edinburgh.

Person pronounced dead at scene

The incident was separate from the discovery of a woman’s body in the Firth of Forth near the railway bridge.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to South Gyle railway station at around 6.41pm last night following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”