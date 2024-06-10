Body recovered from Firth of Forth near railway bridge

A body has been recovered from the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry.

Emergency services were called to the scene close to the Forth railway bridge just after 7pm.

It is understood the body was recovered from the water by Queensferry lifeboat crew.

It has not been confirmed if it is connected to the other incident in the area on Monday night on the railway line between Inverkeithing and South Queensferry,

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We got a report of a person in the water at 7.15pm.

“We launched Queensferry and Kinghorn lifeboats.

“Queensferry and Leven coastguard rescue teams were also at the scene along with Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“A person was recovered from the water.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.