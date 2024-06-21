ANDREW LIDDLE: Dundee was jewel in SNP crown – what happened?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Dundee was jewel in SNP crown – what happened?

A new poll has the nationalists heading for defeat in not just one but both of Dundee’s constituencies.

All Under One Banner march through Dundee in 2018.
By Andrew Liddle

Dundee is the city where the era of SNP dominance began.

It all started with the nationalists’ narrow council victory in 2003, quickly followed by the even more significant victory of Stewart Hosie in the then constituency of Dundee East in 2005.

Both results showed the SNP was capable of shrugging off its tartan Tory pretentions and winning over aspirational, middle class, urban voters.

Equally, those victories also suggested Scottish voters were growing weary with an out-of-touch Labour Party that too often took them for granted.

Even greater SNP success in Dundee was, of course, still to come.

In 2015, the nationalists swept the city, turning both constituencies yellow with huge majorities, following on from the SNP winning its first majority on the city council in 2012.

The pinnacle – or nadir, depending on your perspective – for the nationalists in Dundee came in 2014 when the city backed independence by a significant majority.

It was Scotland’s Yes City and the jewel in the SNP’s crown.

That, however, seems all about to change. A new MRP poll for More in Common has the nationalists heading for defeat in not just one but both of Dundee’s constituencies.

The Yes City may, in fact, be about to deliver a resounding no.

How can we explain this extraordinary volte face, particularly coming in such a short period?

‘Voters are not fools’

Labour managed to dominate Dundee for more than 50 years before voters grew tired of the party.

The Liberals similarly held sway for decades before that.

In the historical context the SNP’s period as Dundee’s overlord seems as if it could be surprisingly brief.

On current projections, even Winston Churchill will have won more elections in Dundee than the two SNP candidates combined.

The straightforward explanation for this is that voters in Dundee want to get rid of the Conservative government at Westminster and have recognised the only way to deliver that is to vote for the Labour Party.

John Swinney has, of course, tried hard to dissuade voters of this reality, arguing that the Labour Party does not, in fact, offer change.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

Indeed, much of the SNP manifesto launch earlier this week was spent on trying to persuade voters that the Conservatives and Labour were interchangeable, and only the nationalists could deliver the left-of-centre politics demanded by voters in places like Dundee.

But voters are not the fools Swinney seems to take them for, and how exactly the SNP would deliver this social-democratic agenda – with a maximum of 57 seats in the House of Commons – was left noticeably unanswered.

In this respect, the SNP’s manifesto may not prove to be the longest suicide note in history, but it is certainly one of the most irrelevant.

Yet a desire to defeat the Conservative Party is only part of the reason why voters in Dundee are turning their backs on the SNP.

Indeed, the nationalists will be doing themselves a severe disservice if they try to deceive themselves this is the only reason for their current malaise.

In truth, they have fallen into the same trap that led to the Labour Party’s demise 20 years ago, failing on both their record and on their trust.

‘Infrastructure crumbling’

Following almost two decades in power at Holyrood – and many more locally – there is little positive for the SNP to fall back on.

After delivering some noticeable early improvements, delivery is now tailing off or, in most cases, declining.

Hospital waiting lists are at a record high, education standards are falling, the economy is stagnant.

Michael Matheson
Michael Matheson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Drugs deaths have sky-rocketed under the SNP’s watch and remain tragically high.

Infrastructure is crumbling and many new projects are being delayed or cancelled entirely. It is little wonder voters are frustrated.

Meanwhile, the party itself is losing the trust of voters, and too often seems to prioritise protecting its politicians over the people.

The Michael Matheson iPad scandal – and the SNP’s attempt to shield him from punishment over it – is the primary example, but there are many other recent instances of the SNP taking power for granted.

‘Rapid decline’

But, as the Labour Party learned many years ago, when you hold voters in contempt, it should come as little surprise when they do the same to you.

This is, of course, just one poll and – as politicians are so fond of telling us – there is only one poll that matters, and it comes on July 4.

But it nevertheless remains extraordinary the SNP has declined in Dundee so very quickly, and that it is now a question of when – not if – Labour will take back both of the city’s seats.

And when that moment comes, Dundee will no longer be the place where the SNP’s dominance began, but where it came to an end.

Conversation