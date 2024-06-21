Learner driver struck two schoolchildren in ‘unfortunate accident’ at Crieff crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Learner driver struck two schoolchildren in ‘unfortunate accident’ at Crieff crossing

The children, aged five and seven, were taken to hospital with scrapes and bruises.

By Jamie Buchan
Greig McLean
Learner driver Greig McLean injured two schoolchildren.

A learner driver ran a red light and struck two primary school children as they walked to class in Crieff.

The youngsters, aged five and seven, were sent flying into the air in the collision at a pedestrian crossing in the town’s Broich Road.

The children were taken to hospital with scrapes and bruises, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Provisional licence holder Greig McLean was behind the wheel, with his mum in the passenger seat.

The 22-year-old pled guilty to causing injury to both children by careless driving on October 23 last year.

Children ‘sent into the air’

The fiscal depute told the court: “This happened on a pedestrian crossing on a single carriageway road with a 20mph speed restriction.

“At the time, the weather was clear and the sun was low.”

He said: “At about 8.55am, the two children arrived at the crossing on their way to school.

“The traffic lights turned red and one vehicle stopped.

“Both children began to cross the road, along with other pedestrians.”

Brioch Road in Crieff.
Broich Road in Crieff. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

He added: “One witness noticed a blue Fiat 500 approaching from the west.

“It was thought it wasn’t travelling in excess of the speed limit but the witness realised it wasn’t going to stop in time.”

The man thumped the bonnet of the vehicle to try and get the driver’s attention.

“However, the accused failed to react and the car collided with the complainers.”

The boy, five, was “sent into the air” and landed on the pavement, the court heard.

McLean’s car struck the seven-year-old girl on the right hand side, causing her to fall forward and hit the bonnet of the other car before being lifted off the ground.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

The youngest victim had bruising to his arm and a sore head, while the girl had abrasions to her face.

“Both children were in shock,” he said.

‘Unfortunate accident’

Solicitor Louisa Wade, defending, said: “This is a very unfortunate set of circumstances and Mr McLean is very upset about this.

“He is a learner driver and has not yet sat his test.

“On this occasion, his mother was sitting beside him.

“They were driving from home to Aldi, which is in the same street.

“It is a road he has driven before but never at that time in the morning.”

McLean appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Ms Wade said her client later visited the school to check on the children.

She added the low-hanging sun may have been a factor in the collision.

McLean, of Comrie, has not driven since.

Sheriff Alan Findlay told McLean: “This was an unfortunate accident but I have to bear in mind that two children were injured.”

He fined him £500 and imposed five penalty points.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

