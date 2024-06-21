Learner driver struck two schoolchildren in ‘unfortunate accident’ at Crieff crossing

A learner driver ran a red light and struck two primary school children as they walked to class in Crieff.

The youngsters, aged five and seven, were sent flying into the air in the collision at a pedestrian crossing in the town’s Broich Road.

The children were taken to hospital with scrapes and bruises, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Provisional licence holder Greig McLean was behind the wheel, with his mum in the passenger seat.

The 22-year-old pled guilty to causing injury to both children by careless driving on October 23 last year.

Children ‘sent into the air’

The fiscal depute told the court: “This happened on a pedestrian crossing on a single carriageway road with a 20mph speed restriction.

“At the time, the weather was clear and the sun was low.”

He said: “At about 8.55am, the two children arrived at the crossing on their way to school.

“The traffic lights turned red and one vehicle stopped.

“Both children began to cross the road, along with other pedestrians.”

He added: “One witness noticed a blue Fiat 500 approaching from the west.

“It was thought it wasn’t travelling in excess of the speed limit but the witness realised it wasn’t going to stop in time.”

The man thumped the bonnet of the vehicle to try and get the driver’s attention.

“However, the accused failed to react and the car collided with the complainers.”

The boy, five, was “sent into the air” and landed on the pavement, the court heard.

McLean’s car struck the seven-year-old girl on the right hand side, causing her to fall forward and hit the bonnet of the other car before being lifted off the ground.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

The youngest victim had bruising to his arm and a sore head, while the girl had abrasions to her face.

“Both children were in shock,” he said.

‘Unfortunate accident’

Solicitor Louisa Wade, defending, said: “This is a very unfortunate set of circumstances and Mr McLean is very upset about this.

“He is a learner driver and has not yet sat his test.

“On this occasion, his mother was sitting beside him.

“They were driving from home to Aldi, which is in the same street.

“It is a road he has driven before but never at that time in the morning.”

Ms Wade said her client later visited the school to check on the children.

She added the low-hanging sun may have been a factor in the collision.

McLean, of Comrie, has not driven since.

Sheriff Alan Findlay told McLean: “This was an unfortunate accident but I have to bear in mind that two children were injured.”

He fined him £500 and imposed five penalty points.

