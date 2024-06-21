Police launch ‘independent review’ of probe into boy’s death on Dundee road 35 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police launch ‘independent review’ of probe into boy’s death on Dundee road 35 years ago

Danny Leech, 7, was knocked down by a lorry in 1989.

By James Simpson
Danny Leech's family and supporters handing over a dossier to Police Scotland. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Danny Leech's family and supporters handing over a dossier to Police Scotland. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are launching an “independent review” of their investigation into the death of a Dundee boy in a crash 35 years ago.

Danny Leech, seven, was knocked down by a lorry while crossing Arbroath Road near Albert Street in 1989.

The collision was treated as an accident, but his family believe the police investigation was not handled properly.

In recent years, they have been chasing answers about what happened that day and urging police to reopen the case – including putting billboards up around Dundee in the hope new witnesses might come forward.

Danny Leech
Danny died in 1989. Image: Leech family
Police at the scene of the 1989 crash. Image: Hannah Cowan via John Leech

Earlier this month, the family submitted a “dossier” outlining their concerns to Police Scotland.

Now the force has committed to review the case with the help of an officer who has no connection to Tayside.

The Leech family say their fight for justice is now “gaining momentum” but are still unhappy at the terms of the review.

Danny Leech: What was included in Dundee crash dossier?

The dossier included:

  • Concerns about the validity of a statement taken by officers and attributed to Danny’s cousin Karen Martin, who witnessed the tragedy at the age of 13
  • Evidence from independent specialists Forensic Collision Investigation and Reconstruction
  • New eyewitness accounts from the scene of the crash

Danny’s brother John told The Courier he is “grateful” for this latest development but remains critical of the police’s approach.

He said: “While our fight for justice is gaining momentum, how can the police be trusted to give an unbiased view?

“The force cannot independently investigate their own.

Mum Linda and brother John with a billboard they put up in 2023 about Danny’s death. Image:  Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“For them to come back and say it’s being dealt with by an officer from outwith this area is nonsense.

“A lead figure in the previous correspondence was from Stornoway and we know how that ended.

“Instead of wasting both our time, they need to make contact with me and speak to the actual witnesses that I have.”

John claims there were flaws in both the original investigation and a more recent review of how it was handled, including allegations that police did not speak to the lorry driver and that paperwork relating to the case appeared “many years” after the crash.

‘Independent review’ of Danny Leech case to be carried out by roads policing officer

The Leech family previously complained to Police Scotland’s professional standards department about the original Tayside Police probe.

After being dissatisfied with its outcome, they took the case to police watchdog Pirc, which ruled the case had been handled to a “reasonable standard”.

However, an email was sent by Police Scotland to John this week, which said: “The decision has been taken that an independent review of the investigation will be undertaken.

Danny’s family want answers. Image: Leech family

“This will be conducted by a roads policing senior investigating officer augmented by our collision investigation unit.”

It is understood the roads officer will be from another division in Scotland with no previous Tayside connection.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that information was received on Friday June 14 and this will be assessed.”

Conversation