JACKY CLOSE: I was incensed by Steve Finan’s attack on Dundee City Council leader

Our collective experience of John Alexander is as a decisive leader who listens, acts, and cares about the people of Dundee.

Jacky Close of Faith in Community Dundee.
By Jacky Close

Myself and other Dundee leaders were incensed by Steve Finan’s personal attack on John Alexander last week.

Incensed enough by the column to get together and agree that a different perspective on the council leader needs to be shared.

And so here we are, with our perspective.

Each of us leads a charity in the city, each of us cares about our local communities, we and our many co-workers have worked ourselves into the ground to support local people in Dundee – people horrendously impacted by the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

You know, the cost-of-living crisis?

The one that no one talks about any more as if it has gone away? It’s still here folks, and it’s still crushing families across our city.

‘Nothing is too much trouble’

Sam Hunter at Lochee Community Larder & Cafe told me: “John has been a great support to us in our aims to combat hunger and reduce social isolation, and we always know that he has our backs.

“He is quick to action plans to allow us, as a charity, to help our local community and the wider food network in Dundee.

“Nothing is ever too much trouble for John.”

Lynsey Penny, from Transition Dundee, made it clear that John is genuine, always makes himself available (even when he has too much already on his plate) and does everything he can to ensure the third sector feels supported and valued.

The words of Debbie Findlay, from Lifegate Church Community Cafe, capture it all: “He is fair and has taken a real interest in real families.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“He has been boots on ground to meet with people who are struggling.”

John Alexander was the first in Scotland to call a cost-of-living crisis summit, pulling together leaders across the city to release resources to support those most impacted in our communities.

He has continued to support the Dundee Community Food Network, a network of grassroots local community food projects, where people can access low-cost or free food in dignified ways.

‘Prioritised needs of vulnerable’

Since 2020, approximately £2.4 million has been allocated to food support, helping around 8,500 people each week. This is a leader who listens, cares and takes action to respond to the needs of the people.

Kirsty Nelson and Barbara MacFarlane (Queen’s Nurse and Fellow of the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland – I wonder if these are “real” enough jobs for Steve?) gave me this statement: “It’s easy to look on someone in a position of leadership and pick apart the apparent ‘flaws’ or ‘lack of action’.

“The reality often is that we do not understand the full processes required for most of their job and the fact that some information can’t be shared with journalists.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, and throughout the years that follow, John Alexander has prioritised the needs of the most vulnerable in our city by supporting the many food larders and drop-ins.

Steve Finan.

“He ensured adequate provision and support were available and took time to get to know the services that were delivering care.”

Our collective experience of John Alexander is as a decisive leader, a leader who listens and acts, a leader who cares about the people of Dundee.

Perhaps, instead of acrimonious personal attacks, our city would be in a better state if we appreciate and report on the energy, skills and commitment of this remarkable Dundonian.

Jacky Close is director of Faith in Community Dundee, a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation that works with faith communities across the city to develop local responses to poverty.

