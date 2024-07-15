ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must do more to help the DCA thrive

Last week, the winner of the Art Fund Museum of the Year award was announced, and unfortunately, the Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) team did not take home the top prize.

The DCA put forth a strong campaign, showcasing their unique contributions to the arts and the community.

However, the award ultimately went to the Young V&A museum in London.

While it’s disappointing for Dundee, the DCA did not walk away empty-handed.

They received a significant consolation prize of £15,000, along with increased recognition on a national scale.

This acknowledgement is a testament to their hard work and the value they bring to the arts community.

Despite the accolade, more funding is crucial to secure the future of the DCA, especially in light of concerns about its long-term viability in Dundee.

Late last year, alarming reports surfaced indicating that the DCA was grappling with a £300,000 funding shortfall.

This financial gap has sparked serious concerns about the venue’s sustainability and the possibility that it might be forced to close its doors in the coming years.

As I have said before, the potential closure of the DCA would be a devastating blow to Dundee’s creative arts sector.

The DCA has been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural landscape, providing a space for contemporary art exhibitions, film screenings, and a variety of community engagement programmes.

Its loss would not only impact artists and art lovers but also diminish the cultural vibrancy of Dundee as a whole.

DCA is a vital institution

It’s important to recognise the vital role that institutions like the DCA play in nurturing local talent and building a sense of community.

They offer a platform for emerging artists to showcase their work and engage with the public. This in turn helps to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive arts scene.

The DCA’s educational programmes are equally important, offering workshops, lectures, and other opportunities for people of all ages to learn about and participate in the arts.

Moreover, the DCA contributes significantly to the local economy. Cultural institutions attract tourists, create jobs, and stimulate spending in the surrounding area.

I believe more needs to be done to ensure that this invaluable institution can continue to operate and thrive.

While the DCA may have missed out on the Art Fund Museum of the Year award, the recognition and £15,000 prize are significant achievements.

However, to secure the future of this vital institution, a concerted effort is needed to address its financial challenges.

The potential loss of the DCA would be a severe blow to Dundee’s cultural and economic well-being, and we must act now to prevent this from happening.

But I hope that the exposure from being a finalist in the Museum of the Year Award has shone a spotlight on the amazing work that the DCA do.

If you haven’t visited the DCA yet, you totally should.

It is a place that is open for everyone and it’s always lovely to see people exploring the amazing contents it has.

Supporting the DCA is not just about preserving a single venue; it’s about safeguarding the rich, vibrant, and diverse cultural fabric of Dundee for generations to come.