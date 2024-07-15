ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must do more to help the DCA thrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must do more to help the DCA thrive

Supporting Dundee Contemporary Arts is not just about preserving a single venue; it's about safeguarding the rich, vibrant, and diverse cultural fabric of Dundee for generations to come.

Saoirse Amira Anis, who exhibited at the DCA in 2023, channels her bodily experience of rage through a mythical creature as it tries to return to the sea and moves along Dundee’s waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Saoirse Amira Anis, who exhibited at the DCA in 2023, channels her bodily experience of rage through a mythical creature as it tries to return to the sea and moves along Dundee’s waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Batchelor

Last week, the winner of the Art Fund Museum of the Year award was announced, and unfortunately, the Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) team did not take home the top prize.

The DCA put forth a strong campaign, showcasing their unique contributions to the arts and the community.

However, the award ultimately went to the Young V&A museum in London.

While it’s disappointing for Dundee, the DCA did not walk away empty-handed.

They received a significant consolation prize of £15,000, along with increased recognition on a national scale.

This acknowledgement is a testament to their hard work and the value they bring to the arts community.

Despite the accolade, more funding is crucial to secure the future of the DCA, especially in light of concerns about its long-term viability in Dundee.

Visitors enjoy a DCA exhibition. Image: DCA

Late last year, alarming reports surfaced indicating that the DCA was grappling with a £300,000 funding shortfall.

This financial gap has sparked serious concerns about the venue’s sustainability and the possibility that it might be forced to close its doors in the coming years.

As I have said before, the potential closure of the DCA would be a devastating blow to Dundee’s creative arts sector.

The DCA has been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural landscape, providing a space for contemporary art exhibitions, film screenings, and a variety of community engagement programmes.

Its loss would not only impact artists and art lovers but also diminish the cultural vibrancy of Dundee as a whole.

DCA is a vital institution

It’s important to recognise the vital role that institutions like the DCA play in nurturing local talent and building a sense of community.

They offer a platform for emerging artists to showcase their work and engage with the public. This in turn helps to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive arts scene.

The DCA’s educational programmes are equally important, offering workshops, lectures, and other opportunities for people of all ages to learn about and participate in the arts.

Inside the DCA. Image: DCA

Moreover, the DCA contributes significantly to the local economy. Cultural institutions attract tourists, create jobs, and stimulate spending in the surrounding area.

I believe more needs to be done to ensure that this invaluable institution can continue to operate and thrive.

While the DCA may have missed out on the Art Fund Museum of the Year award, the recognition and £15,000 prize are significant achievements.

However, to secure the future of this vital institution, a concerted effort is needed to address its financial challenges.

Brian Cox at DCA cinema. Image: DCA

The potential loss of the DCA would be a severe blow to Dundee’s cultural and economic well-being, and we must act now to prevent this from happening.

But I hope that the exposure from being a finalist in the Museum of the Year Award has shone a spotlight on the amazing work that the DCA do.

If you haven’t visited the DCA yet, you totally should.

It is a place that is open for everyone and it’s always lovely to see people exploring the amazing contents it has.

Supporting the DCA is not just about preserving a single venue; it’s about safeguarding the rich, vibrant, and diverse cultural fabric of Dundee for generations to come.

