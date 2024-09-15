REBECCA BAIRD: Prague trip showed me what Dundee could be if we took care of it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Prague trip showed me what Dundee could be if we took care of it

A visit to Czechia's capital highlighted to Rebecca how remarkable a city can be when it celebrates its historic architecture.

Rebecca looks out over the city of Prague from the tower of its Astronomical Clock. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
Rebecca looks out over the city of Prague from the tower of its Astronomical Clock. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Walking around Prague last weekend, I noticed the same thing everyone else does: the architecture.

The historic capital of Bohemia’s skyline is like a sweet shop window of different building styles.

Fairytale castles straight from old storybooks jostle with imposing church spires piercing heaven itself; Medieval towers of grey stone groan, heavy with ancient bells, against brilliant crimson paintworks and roofs of gleaming gold.

In between, squat Brutalist remnants of the Iron Curtain hunker in shadows, their ugliness only enhancing the beauty of the rest.

Prague’s skyline over the Vltava from Shooter’s Island. Image: Rebecca Baird.

You might wonder why this sprawling metropolis, cut in half by the coursing Vltava river, put me in mind of my adopted home city, Dundee.

But the first time I came here, it was the buildings which stood out to me then as well.

Quirky Nethergate building sold me on city

I vividly remember spending much of my Dundee University open day looking up.

The first building to catch my eye was the quirky Wee Pink House on Nethergate, which I found out later was formerly the headquarters of Grand Theft Auto game designers DMA Design, and a photography studio before that.

The wee pink house is above Wee Mexico on the Nethergate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It was shabby at the time, but thought it was really charming, and when I was deciding which city to live in, the image of that wee pink house often flashed up in my mind.

Walking down Reform Street in 2014 was a little sad, as so many of the now-filled empty units were boarded up.

But it forced my eye to look beyond the shopfronts, and I couldn’t believe how many different shapes of roofs and beautiful accents there were.

Fond memories of old dye works flat

I ended up living on Victoria Road first, in the old dye works. I loved seeing the original carved signage of Dundee’s historic industries on the walls each time I came home.

And with nearby neighbours like the turreted tenements next to the Little Theatre and the Baxter Park pavilion, I was spoilt for choice of eye-catching architecture.

Dundee may not have the impossibly ornate St Vitus Cathedral, or the biggest castle complex in the world like Prague does, but we have our Gothic Revival dream in the form of the McManus Galleries.

McManus Galleries, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

I’ve lived here nine years now, and see it every single day when I come to work in the DC Thomson offices across the road. Yet I still struggle to walk by without stopping to stare or snap a photo.

My point (I think you get it) is that just like Prague, Dundee has plenty of spectacular skyline to offer anyone looking up.

But unlike Prague, Dundee isn’t making the most of it.

Dundee is a faded gem – let’s polish it

Walk down the streets in Prague’s New Town and you might be met with a huge pile of rubble thanks to the incessant roadworks. But the pavements, where intact, are spotless.

Painted buildings are vibrant in new coats of buttery yellow, mint green and cotton-candy pink. The golden roof of the municipal house sparkles like it was installed yesterday, not more than a century ago.

Prague’s Art Noveau masterpiece, the municipal house, was built in the early 1900s but looks good as new. Image: Rebecca Baird.

Looking around Dundee, its former glory seems just that – former.

Faded facades are mere echoes of what would’ve been proud red sandstone.

Invasive weeds wrinkle up once-sturdy walls and everything seems a little crumbling, a little chipped, a little unloved.

The streets themselves are a state – a rant I’ve already had in a previous column – with litter abounding and a build-up of dirt and grime gathering in corners.

And I maintain that the city’s social problems are at the root of its ugliness.

But Prague got me thinking that it really wouldn’t take much to elevate Dundee to a (smaller) centre of interesting architecture.

City of Design squandering wealth of riches

Picking out the ornate pelmets and carved details on Dundee’s buildings with a lick of paint, like Wee Mexico have done with the Wee Pink House, can make a world of difference.

Prague’s paintwork was always fresh – possibly to combat the omnipresent graffiti. Either way, it looks lovely.

A typical street in Prague’s old town, with graffiti on the walls but not on the facades of the colourful buildings. Image: Supplied.

Street sweepers, industrial-sized street vacuums and stone bins cemented to the ground abounded in Prague, meaning litter was simply not an issue.

They even had designated planters for punters to pee in while walking home from a night on the town, to save anti-social skulking in doorways and help maintain the pH of the soil.

Now, I don’t know if Dundee’s ready for that.

But as the supposed City of Design, we ought to take a leaf out of Czechia’s book and cash in on the wealth of riches we’ve got standing all around us.

Conversation