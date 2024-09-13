7 stylish looks at Dundee University Freshers Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 stylish looks at Dundee University Freshers Week

We headed along to a pop-up market at Dundee University Freshers Week to find out what students are wearing. 

Three Dundee University Freshers Week looks. Image: Megan Avolio
Three Dundee University Freshers Week looks. Image: Megan Avolio
By Megan Avolio and Poppy Watson

There is free food and drink on every corner, flyers scattered across the pavements and live music which can be heard into the wee hours of the morning.

It can only mean one thing.

Dundee’s students are back.

We headed along to a pop-up market at Dundee University Freshers Week to find out what they are wearing.

Dominic Gorman, 19, Glasgow

Dominic Gorman is studying architecture. Image: Megan Avolio

What are you studying?

Architecture.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Uptempo Nikes, the jeans are Boohoo Men, the jumper is True Religion, and the top is from Dundee University Students Association (DUSA).

How would you describe your style?

It is a bit of Y2K (early 2000s), 90s and streetwear.

Dominic likes to wear handmade jewellery. Image: Megan Avolio

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops mainly, and if it happens to be branded that’s alright.

I really like Vinted too.

All my jewellery is handmade.

Who is your style icon?

Jayden Rono (online influencer).

Rostom Messaoudi, 25, Algeria

Rostom Messaoudi’s style is inspired by multiple cultures. Image: Megan Avolio

What are you studying?

I am doing a masters in social media and digital marketing.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Zara, the shirt is from somewhere in Morocco, the trousers are traditional Arabic trousers – I think they call them harem pants here?

And the shoes are Rick Owens.

How would you describe your style?

It’s a mix of everything.

I take a bit of what I like from different cultures – American, French, Middle Eastern – and create my own sauce, which is extravagant and dangerous.

Where do you like to shop?

Mainly French brands. YSL is one of my favourite brands.

Who is your style icon?

Yves Saint-Laurent.

Innes Gourlay-Noor, 21, Edinburgh

Innes Gourlay-Noor says her style is “basic”. Image: Megan Avolio

What are you studying?

Textile design.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Brandy Melville, the trousers are from Urban Outfitters, the hat is from a cheap market in Bali, and the bag is is from somewhere in Indonesia – it was a gift from my mum.

How would you describe your style?

Basic. I don’t have a specific style.

Where do you like to shop?

Cos, I used to work there.

Who is your style icon?

YouTube content creator Mina Le.

Elizabeth Bleshakova, 22, Ukraine

Elizabeth Bleshakova likes to shop in Zara and H&M. Image: Megan Avolio

What are you studying?

Psychology.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Zara, the top is from my sister, the jeans are – I don’t remember, M&S maybe? – the shoes are Adidas Sambas and bag is H&M.

How would you describe your style?

Casual elegant.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Zara and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Audrey Hepburn.

Eve Simpson, 20, Aberdeenshire

Eve Simpson likes to buy second hand clothes. Image: Megan Avolio

What are you studying?

Fine art.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Bershka, the top is from Depop, the shirt is from a charity shop, the jacket is from a store in Geneva and the boots are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

My style is vintage, artsy, sustainable and thrifty. I like to stay on top of trends but with stuff already in my wardrobe.

Where do you like to shop?

Vintage shops – Sook sook on Perth Road is one of my favourites – charity shops, Depop, Vinted and pop-up shops.

Who is your style icon?

Debbie Harry, the lead singer of Blondie.

Tom Backler, 21, Edinburgh

Tom Backler’s style is comfy. Image: Megan Avolio

What are you studying?

Business.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from Columbia, my jeans are from Asos, and the shoes are my dirty Nike Dunks.

How would you describe your style?

Baggy and comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, second-hand shops, Depop and Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

My girlfriend. Is that lame? She has good style.

Nadia Pulkas, 27, Ukraine

Nadia Pulkas is studying psychology. Image: Megan Avolio

What are you studying?

Psychology.

What are you wearing?

The skirt is from H&M or Stradivarius, the top and body warmer are from Regatta, the shirt is from Hollister. And the shoes I don’t remember!

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Mountain shops like Regatta and Craghoppers because they are cosy and comfortable and offer lots of variety. And are suitable for the Scottish weather.

Who is your style icon?

My mum because she is very stylish. She is always giving me advice on what to wear.

Conversation