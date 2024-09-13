7 stylish looks at Dundee University Freshers Week

There is free food and drink on every corner, flyers scattered across the pavements and live music which can be heard into the wee hours of the morning.

It can only mean one thing.

Dundee’s students are back.

We headed along to a pop-up market at Dundee University Freshers Week to find out what they are wearing.

Dominic Gorman, 19, Glasgow

What are you studying?

Architecture.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Uptempo Nikes, the jeans are Boohoo Men, the jumper is True Religion, and the top is from Dundee University Students Association (DUSA).

How would you describe your style?

It is a bit of Y2K (early 2000s), 90s and streetwear.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops mainly, and if it happens to be branded that’s alright.

I really like Vinted too.

All my jewellery is handmade.

Who is your style icon?

Jayden Rono (online influencer).

Rostom Messaoudi, 25, Algeria

What are you studying?

I am doing a masters in social media and digital marketing.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Zara, the shirt is from somewhere in Morocco, the trousers are traditional Arabic trousers – I think they call them harem pants here?

And the shoes are Rick Owens.

How would you describe your style?

It’s a mix of everything.

I take a bit of what I like from different cultures – American, French, Middle Eastern – and create my own sauce, which is extravagant and dangerous.

Where do you like to shop?

Mainly French brands. YSL is one of my favourite brands.

Who is your style icon?

Yves Saint-Laurent.

Innes Gourlay-Noor, 21, Edinburgh

What are you studying?

Textile design.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Brandy Melville, the trousers are from Urban Outfitters, the hat is from a cheap market in Bali, and the bag is is from somewhere in Indonesia – it was a gift from my mum.

How would you describe your style?

Basic. I don’t have a specific style.

Where do you like to shop?

Cos, I used to work there.

Who is your style icon?

YouTube content creator Mina Le.

Elizabeth Bleshakova, 22, Ukraine

What are you studying?

Psychology.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Zara, the top is from my sister, the jeans are – I don’t remember, M&S maybe? – the shoes are Adidas Sambas and bag is H&M.

How would you describe your style?

Casual elegant.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Zara and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Audrey Hepburn.

Eve Simpson, 20, Aberdeenshire

What are you studying?

Fine art.

What are you wearing?

The jeans are from Bershka, the top is from Depop, the shirt is from a charity shop, the jacket is from a store in Geneva and the boots are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

My style is vintage, artsy, sustainable and thrifty. I like to stay on top of trends but with stuff already in my wardrobe.

Where do you like to shop?

Vintage shops – Sook sook on Perth Road is one of my favourites – charity shops, Depop, Vinted and pop-up shops.

Who is your style icon?

Debbie Harry, the lead singer of Blondie.

Tom Backler, 21, Edinburgh

What are you studying?

Business.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from Columbia, my jeans are from Asos, and the shoes are my dirty Nike Dunks.

How would you describe your style?

Baggy and comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, second-hand shops, Depop and Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

My girlfriend. Is that lame? She has good style.

Nadia Pulkas, 27, Ukraine

What are you studying?

Psychology.

What are you wearing?

The skirt is from H&M or Stradivarius, the top and body warmer are from Regatta, the shirt is from Hollister. And the shoes I don’t remember!

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Mountain shops like Regatta and Craghoppers because they are cosy and comfortable and offer lots of variety. And are suitable for the Scottish weather.

Who is your style icon?

My mum because she is very stylish. She is always giving me advice on what to wear.