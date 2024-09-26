JIM SPENCE: My Samuel L Jackson Dunhill Cup nightmare in St Andrews

The Dunhill Cup at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from October 3-6 is a great chance to see a collection of the great and the good of the sporting and the showbiz world.

I covered the event a few times for the BBC and it brings together a fascinating array of folk who just love the wee round ball game.

A couple of memories stand out for me from interviews I did.

‘Bona fide Hollywood legend’

One very pleasant episode was the slightly surreal experience of sitting chatting to the very down to earth supermodel Jodie Kidd as she quaffed a Guinness after her round.

A less enjoyable occasion was failing to persuade Samuel L Jackson to do a radio interview, only for him to have a sudden change of heart and sit down with me for a 20-minute chat.

The news producer was delighted when I informed him I’d be sending an interview with the bona fide Hollywood legend from St Andrews.

Imagine my mortification when, after the interview, I watched the star of stage and screen disappear surrounded by his retinue of minders only to find my machine was blank after checking the recording.

My day didn’t so much go Dunhill as downhill after that.