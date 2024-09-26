JIM SPENCE: My Samuel L Jackson Dunhill Cup nightmare in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: My Samuel L Jackson Dunhill Cup nightmare in St Andrews

'A couple of Dunhill Cup memories stand out for me from interviews I did during my time at the BBC.'

Movie star Samuel L Jackson at Carnoustie in 2008. Image: PA
By Jim Spence

The Dunhill Cup at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from October 3-6 is a great chance to see a collection of the great and the good of the sporting and the showbiz world.

I covered the event a few times for the BBC and it brings together a fascinating array of folk who just love the wee round ball game.

A couple of memories stand out for me from interviews I did.

‘Bona fide Hollywood legend’

One very pleasant episode was the slightly surreal experience of sitting chatting to the very down to earth supermodel Jodie Kidd as she quaffed a Guinness after her round.

A less enjoyable occasion was failing to persuade Samuel L Jackson to do a radio interview, only for him to have a sudden change of heart and sit down with me for a 20-minute chat.

Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson during a Dunhill Cup round at St Andrews.

The news producer was delighted when I informed him I’d be sending an interview with the bona fide Hollywood legend from St Andrews.

Imagine my mortification when, after the interview, I watched the star of stage and screen disappear surrounded by his retinue of minders only to find my machine was blank after checking the recording.

My day didn’t so much go Dunhill as downhill after that.

Conversation