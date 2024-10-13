REBECCA BAIRD: I said goodbye to my garden hedgehog – then I put him in the bin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: I said goodbye to my garden hedgehog – then I put him in the bin

We make friends with the hedgehogs who share our gardens. So what do we do when these tiny neighbours die?

Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

It would be ridiculous to have a funeral for a wild hedgehog. Right?

This is what I’m asking myself as I stand in the grass, boots on over bedsocks and pyjama bottoms, armed with Marigolds and two compostable plastic bags.

It’s a grim start to a day. There’s been a murder in Dundee.

I was alerted to the casualty by two stark, squawking magpies pecking away at the poor wee beastie.

At first I couldn’t see what they were fighting over.

Then my heart sank when the birds flapped away to reveal their prize. I saw the hedgehog’s spiky wee back and a bloom of red, and I wanted to cry.

Poor wee hedgehog.

The small delight of a resident hedgehog

I know this hedgehog. He lives – lived – in the shared garden out the back, snuffling away under the rosebush and rotten shed.

The first time I saw him was early this year. My partner was outside for a smoke break when he spotted a spiny shape ambling in the dark grass.

“Come down! There’s a hedgehog!” flashed up on my phone and you best believe I cantered down those stairs.

We watched him for ages, going about his hoggy business.

There was something so contented about him (in my head he’s a him – a distinguished older gentleman with a walking stick and waistcoat), wandering about on his happy lonesome.

Hedgehogs are nocturnal creatures which can often be spotted in gardens at night, even in urban areas. Image: PA.

After that, I looked out for him, and often heard him rustling in the undergrowth next to our seating area. Not a pet, but a wee pal. A neighbour.

Now he’s dead on the lawn, mauled by what I can only image was the neighbourhood fox, or a cat with very big teeth. I’ll spare you the visuals. Circle of life and all that.

And as well as being sad, this poses me a problem: what do I do with a dead hedgehog?

What to do when you find a dead hedgehog

I’m reluctant to leave him, as hedgehogs can carry diseases and parasites which I don’t want the neighbourhood kids or cats to mess with.

A quick Google search tells me I have a few options:

The former three are preferable – more dignified, I think. But I don’t have time to take him anywhere before work, never mind bury him. I don’t even have a shovel.

All of which brings me here, now, gloved and looming over the corpse of my little neighbour.

It feels unceremonious, tucking a Co-op bag underneath the wee man’s still-warm spikes and wrapping him up in it. But I try to put a wee bit of ceremony into it anyway.

Hibernating hedgehogs can be found in cosy places – remember to check bonfire piles before lighting them. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

I say a few words, to no one in particular, about the hedgehog. His happy hogging about. His untimely and grisly end.

Then I walk him round the front and lay him gently atop the black bags in the communal bin. I shed a tear for the hog.

It’s silly, I know, to be so sentimental. Wild animals die all the time, and keeping the bin lid open won’t bring him back.

But I’m not the only one with a soft spot for hedgehogs.

Hedgehogs are public’s favourite – but they are suffering

The hedgehog is the UK’s favourite mammal, with more Google searches and Instagram hashtags than otters, red squirrels, seals or deer.

People have even been moved to set up rescue centres and sanctuaries across Tayside and Fife for the wee snufflers.

Mrs Tiggy-Winkle has a lot to answer for, I’m sure.

So if we all profess to love these little creatures so much, why are they on the red list of vulnerable species in the UK?

Burntiland Hedgehog Haven where Sharon Longhurst is removing the Flystrike insect eggs from the skin of the new arrival baby hedgehog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Hedgehogs have existed on this island for at least half a million years, but their sharp decline in the last century means they might not be here forever.

More roads, fewer hedgerows, increased use of pesticides and a changing climate have all contributed to the decimation of our hedgehog population.

Everyone I know has so much to think about in a day, it’s not like we’ve all got bags of time to spare a thought for the hedgehogs.

Alison Middleton wearing blue surgical gloves looking fondly at a small hedgehog wrapped in a blue blanket.
Retired teacher Alison Middleton has turned her Perthshire home into a hedgehog rescue centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But putting out water bowls or some pet food at dusk, cutting out doorways in fences to allow them safe passage through gardens, or building a little hedgehog hut, can help these funny little ramblers survive in the world we’ve created.

We can’t save them from foxes, but we can be a friend to our hoggy neighbours.

After all, there’s really no dignity in a hedgehog funeral.

More from Opinion

Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
COURIER OPINION: Scots pensioners left vulnerable by Winter Fuel Payment cut
3
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
ALASDAIR CLARK: Dundee election blow shows Labour can't waste another 100 days
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: The travesty at the heart of Dundee council by-elections
15
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
MICHAEL ALEXANDER: My journey from Fife to Poland in search of my refugee grandad's…
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
KEZIA DUGDALE: What I learned from Dundee by-elections
17
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee by-election results show voters sceptical of Labour and Keir Starmer
5
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Ozempic boom is real and it’s here in Dundee
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
REBECCA BAIRD: Will Young was right to leave Dundee stage – would you stand…
12
Rebecca pays tribute after finding that her resident hedgehog has met his end. Image: Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab
23
Peak Rail Fares Scotrail Train
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP's return of eye-watering peak rail fares reveals how party has lost…
7

Conversation